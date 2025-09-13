President Trump criticizes the dedication of Curtis Sliwa to cats in the middle of the continuous interest in the race for New York town hall





Curtis Sliwa, the republican candidate for the New York town hall race, faced an unexpected attack on Friday from none other than the leader of his party, President Donald Trump.

This comes in the midst of many discussions that Mr. Trump gets involved in the race and the possibility that he could offer jobs to one or more candidates to clean the decks for an individual competition between the deputy of Queens, Zohran Mamdani and the former governor Andrew Cuomo.

Sliwa does not retreat from Catfight

In an interview, Trump expressed his apparent failure for the man that the New York Republicans chose as a standard carrier in the mayor's race.

“Listen, I'm a republican, but Curtis is not exactly prime hours,” said Trump.

However, the president did not criticize the Sliwa platform, but his dedication to those of feline persuasion.

“He wants the cats to be in the Gracie manor … The magnificent mayor of the mayor. It's beautiful. Gracie Mansion for me is like a legendary place if you are in New York,” said Trump. “Now we don't need to have thousands of cats.”

Sliwa, who has not hidden the fact that he and his wife share their studio apartment with a whole cat pass, does not back down from the fight.

“New Yorkers have a deep commitment to people and animals, and Curtis Sliwa shares this passion. He is proud of his wife, Nancy, who has devoted his life to promoting, taking care and saving animals, which often advocates them when no one else would,” said Sliwa's spokesman in a statement.

The appointment of Mamdani “a rebellion” of the Democrats, says the president

Trump also attributed Mamdani's success during the primary election to the failure of the Democratic Party to offer voters of good choices.

“It's a rebellion. It is also a rebellion against bad candidates, ok? It is a rebellion. They are tired,” he said. “You know, they see things happening … We have taxes that are put in New York by Democrats who are so bad that even Democrats revolt.”

Meanwhile, the mayor Eric Adams, who presents himself to re -election as an independent, insisted that rumors by Trump could offer him a job to make him abandon the mayor's race.

“These rumors had an impact on my ability to collect funds, and it has undermined my campaign, and it took the ability to withdraw my message from voters,” said Adams.

Cuomo continued to try to abandon Adams.

“It is only used to be a spoiler, and every day it stays in the race, it continues to be a spoiler and help Mamdani,” said Cuomo. “You have me [and] Mamdani head-to-head, I win. “”

Mamdani was not on the campaign track on Friday, but he published a video calling for New Yorkers to call the New York State Power Authority to take up measures to approve the plans aimed at developing new energy sources in order to reduce the high cost of gas and electricity.

More CBS News

Marcia Kramer

Marcia Kramer joined CBS News New York in 1990 as a journalist for investigation and politics. Before CBS2, she was head of the town hall office at the New York Daily News.

