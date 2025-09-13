Cow not an animal for them: PM Modi takes a hit on animal lovers, and more





Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently gave a fun turn to the unleashed debate on the relocation of stray dogs with an ironic remark On the hypocrisy of animal lovers. The Prime Minister took a single sentence to call his double standard. On Friday, during an event in Vigyan Bhavan, Prime Minister Modi lightened the atmosphere by slipping an anecdote about his recent meeting with animal lovers. “Recently, I met animal lovers,” said Prime Minister. It caused public laughter. Prime Minister Modi has taken a break and asked the crowd: “Why did you laugh? Our country has many animal lovers, and most of them do not consider cow as an animal.” The remark attracted a warm laugh of the public. Even the Minister of Culture of the Union, Gajendra Singh Sekhawat, could not stop stealing a laugh. Decode the remark of PM Modi The remarks of the PM Modi were considered a veiled blow to the selective ways that some people express their love for animals. The time of the Prime Minister's remark is crucial, coming after a public outcry nationwide Surrounding an order from the Supreme Court To remove stray dogs from the streets of Delhi and confine them in shelters. The court said that the order was necessary in the midst of an increase in dog bites and rabies affairs. Animal activists as well as celebrities had spoken out against order, expressing their concern concerning the probability that animals will be ill -treated in the houses of shelters. Massive indignation saw the reassigned case to a bench of three judges by the chief judge in a rare decision. The new bench of the Supreme Court modified the previous order, leading the release of street dogs to the same area from which they were picked up after vaccination and the department. The verdict was encountered by jubilation by animal lovers. Thanks to his remark, the Prime Minister wanted to highlight this aspect – animal lovers adopting different stallions for dogs and cows. He sought to emphasize that the word “animal” does not only apply to a street dog or a pet. Since coming to power in 2014, the government led by Prime Minister Modi has produced several initiatives for the protection of cows, considered to be crowned by the Hindu community and adored as “Gau Mata”. For this, the government even created a Rashtriya Kamdhenu Aayog (RKA) in 2019. Last year, before Lok Sabha's polls, images of PM modifying and fueling cows in his Delhi residence on the occasion of Makar Sankranti became viral. In September of the same year, he was seen cuddling a newborn veal at his residence. – ends Posted by: Abhisheek Posted on: Sept. 13, 2025

