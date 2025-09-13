Mos Margherita will attend the 50th celebrations of the day of independence of Papua-Nouvelle-Guinea





Port Moresby / New Delhi, Sept 13

During the visit, which will take place at the invitation of the government of Papua New Guinea, Mos Margherita should have bilateral meetings with the political leadership of Papua-Nouvelle-Guinée. He will also have interactions with the Indian diaspora and the business community in Papua New Guinea.

“After the 3rd Historical Summit of the Forum for the Cooperation of the India-Pacific Islands (FIPIC) chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in May 2023 in Port Moresby, the visit of Mos (PM) to Papua Nouvelle-Guinée would offer an opportunity to continue our commitment with the leaders of the Pacific Pacific (Pics)”, reading a declaration published by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

Two weeks ago, the ASW Ins Kadmatt of the Indian Navy Indian Navy arrived in Port Moresby to participate in the 50th celebrations of the independence day of Papua New Guinea, reaffirming growing friendship and maritime partnership between India and Papua-Nouvelle-Guinée. The visit of good will symbolized India's commitment to strengthen its commitment to the nations of the Pacific Island under the policy of Act East and to promote peace, stability and inclusive growth in the Indo-Pacific region.

The main strengths of the visit include the participation of Ins Kadmatt in the official parade of the independence of the PNG and cultural events thus honoring the shared democratic values ​​and the heritage of the two nations. The crew of ships will engage with the Defense Force of Papua New Guinea (PNGFD) to explore the cooperation routes in maritime security, humanitarian assistance and rescue operations in the event of a disaster. The ship also welcomed the head of the PNG defense forces on board to present the trip of the Indian Navy of Aatma Nirbharta to Defense.

The visit also follows the momentum created by the historic visit of Prime Minister Modi in Papua Nouvelle-Guinée in 2023, where the two nations were committed to deepening bilateral relations, expanding development partnerships and improving defense cooperation.

Prime Minister Modi went to Port Moresby to jointly accommodate the FIPIC III summit with his counterpart in Papua Nouvelle-Guinée, James Marape.

Launched in 2014, FIPIC implies India and 14 countries of the Pacific (PIC), namely the Cook Islands, the federated states of Micronesia, Fiji, Kiribati, Niuru, Palau, Papouasie-Nouvelle-Guinée, Republic of Marshall Islands, Samoa, Solomon Islands, Tongue, Talue and Vanuatu.

Earlier this year, Mos Margherita had visited the Philippines, and the island countries of the Palaos Pacific and the Federated States of Micronesia (FSM) to improve bilateral links in accordance with Eastern Indian Policy and a broader Indo-Pacific Vision.

During the invitation of the Palaos government, Margherita attended the inauguration of Surrangel Whipps Jr. as president for his second mandate, Raynold Oilouch as a new vice-president, and the 12th constitutional government of the Republic of Palau on January 16. It was the very first visit of the Minister of State for Affairs External to Palau.

