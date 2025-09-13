



President Donald Trump has said strange lies in the elections in California dominated by Democrats for years. On Friday, Trump made more false statements on the subject in an interview with Fox News, which prompted the governor of California Gavin Newsom, a democrat, to note properly on social networks that the president had said a pure and simple lie.

Trump pronounced the comments after a Fox host prompted him to disavow the idea of ​​political right to take revenge, other than by the peaceful means of voting, for the murder of the conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

Hed wants to take revenge on the voter box, said Trump, but unfortunately, we don't have as many emergency reports because they have a vote by mail, which is completely rigged. You know, there are a lot of problems. I like the ballot boxes, where you can make a vote by mail everywhere, which is rigged.

Trump continued: whenever Jimmy Carter, they had a commission; He said, whenever you have a vote by mail, is it a twisted election, okay? And they have to stop. But I say it, I can't really say the ballot boxes, because in some cases, as California has no bulletin. They send 38 million voting bulletins, no one knows where the devil they go, then they come back, the Democrats get more than the Republicans. It's so unfair, the system.

Here is a verification of the facts of six of the Trumps affirmations.

They have a postal vote, which is completely rigged. It's just not. Mail vote is a legitimate method used by legitimate voters to vote legitimate. Elections experts say that the incidence of fraud tends to be slightly higher with voting bulletins by mail than with ballot ballots, but also that fraud levels in the federal elections are tiny even with postal bulletins.

Utah dominated by the Republicans is one of the states where voters automatically receive voting ballots by mail (although this now eliminates this policy); The federal elections of Utahs, such as California, were free from generalized fraud. And it is worth noting that Trump himself encouraged supporters to vote by mail in 2024.

Jimmy Carter, they had a commission; He said, whenever you have a voting by mail, it is a twisted election. This is not what Carter or the Commission said. Trump has repeatedly disturbed the conclusions of the commissions.

It is true that the Carter Commission co -chair two decades ago was generally skeptical about voting by mail. His 2005 report said that absent voting ballots remain the greatest source of potential electoral fraud and are vulnerable to abuses in several ways.

But the report has not said that whenever you have a vote by mail, it is a twisted election. In fact, the report highlighted an example of elections by mail only only, claiming that Oregon, a state that has made elections exclusively by vote sent by post since the late 1990s, seems to have avoided significant fraud in its elections voted by the vote by introducing guarantees to protect the integrity of the vote, including the verification of the signature. The report also offered some recommendations to make the use of postal bulletins more secure and called for new research on the advantages and disadvantages of mail vote.

Carter, who died in 2024, said in a statement in 2020: I approve of the use of voting ballots by absent and has used them for more than five years.

California has no urns. FAKE. Voting in person is available throughout California, although a postal ballot is also sent to all active registered voters to use it if they prefer.

Trumps says is not correct, the Secretary of State of the California office said on Friday, Shirley Weber in an email. Voting in person is an option kept for all voters. Voting centers and places to deposit ballots are available for those who prefer not to send their ballots.

About 3.1 million voting bulletins were deposited in voting places in person in California during the general elections of 2024, representing approximately 19% of the total voting bulletins deposited in the State during this election.

They send 38 million ballots. FAKE; This 38 million figure is not even close to specific. California had approximately 22.6 million voters registered about two weeks before the November 2024 elections and around 22.9 million voters registered in early February 2025. There is no basis for a suggestion that some 15 million surplus ballots were distributed in an election. (California had more than 39 million residents in total in 2024, but this number includes children, adult citizens not registered to vote, non-citizens and people in prison.)

No one knows where he devil they go. They do it. The California County County elections are sending a postal ballot to the address of the voters' registration file; An online system allows the voter to follow when the ballot was sent by his election office, received by this election office and counted. There are occasional errors of the counties and postal service, but it is certainly not the free representation for all the Trumps and there are security measures in place to ensure that each ballot is deposited by the voter for which it was intended and that each voter votes only once.

Webers' office said: Elections managers use protocols to verify the eligibility and identity of the voter before sending the vote by ballot. When the ballot is returned, election managers check the identity of the voters by verification of signature. If the election manager determines that the signature of the voters does not correspond, the identification envelope will not be opened and the ballot is not counted until the voter identification is confirmed.

Then they come back; Democrats get more than Republicans. It's so unfair, the system. It is true that Democrats receive more postal votes than Republicans in many Californian races, but it is not a sign of corruption or injustice. California, a liberal bastion where no republican presidential candidate has won since 1988, has millions of registered democrats that registered Republicans and prevails the representation of the post sent by post as corrupt and infrequently led some of his supporters to avoid this method.

