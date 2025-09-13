Trump urges NATO to stop buying Russian oil, to impose prices on China

President Donald Trump launched an energetic appeal to all NATO members to arrest their Russian oil purchases, saying that such a decision would help to end the deadly conflict in Ukraine.

Speaking via his social platform Truth on September 13, Trump criticized certain NATO countries for continuing to buy Russian oil, describing it as “shocking” and warning that this “considerably weakens your negotiation position and your power of negotiation on Russia”.

The statement comes just one day after NATO launched its new military operation, Eastern Sentry, designed to strengthen and protect the eastern flank of the Alliance in response to Russian drone incursions in Polish airspace this week.

Trump then proposed that NATO countries impose secondary prices from 50 to 100% on China for its Russian oil purchases, with the suggestion that these prices are lifted once the war is over.

The American president added that he was ready to impose major sanctions on Russian oil if NATO members do the same.

Turkey is the third Russian oil buyer worldwide, while Hungary and Slovakia continue to buy Russian oil, mainly via pipeline through the southern branch of Druzhba pipeline under an exemption from the EU.

NATO's new Eastern Sentry operation includes deployments and military adjustments of several NATO allies to dissuade the new Russian assault and improve collective defense along the eastern border.

“The key to this is an entirely new design of the defense,” said US General Alexus Grynkewich, the Supreme NATO ally in Europe at a joint press conference with NATO chief Mark Rutte in Brussels on September 12.

Grynkewich said the new equipment would include French Rafale fighter, Danish F-16s, a frigate and ground defense systems that had previously been promised in the region.

He told journalists that the military alliance would defend every centimeter of its territory.