The police complaint was filed online on a video on the AI ​​of PM Narendra Modis Mother intensifies





Friday, a workman from the BJP of Delhi filed a complaint for the police to record a case against the congress and his leaders about the Bihar congress published a video generated by AI on X who seemed to show characters resembling Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his late mother Heeraben in the middle of a massive political row. The Congress argued that there was no lack of respect for Prime Minister Narendra Modi or his mother (PTI file photo) The complaint, filed by the BJP worker, Sanket Gupta, at the North Avenue police station in Delhi, alleged that the video generated by AI-AI tarnished the image of the Prime Minister and his deceased mother, violating the laws, moral standards and the dignity of women, a Delhi Senia police officer. The 36 -second clip, marked with AI generated by a legend, Maa appears in Sahabs Dreams, was widely shared online, triggering net reactions from the BJP and his allies who were unleashed in the Congress, calling him as shame and wondered how much he will lean to target Modi. Is this the level at which the Congress Party looked for? Make memes of our deceased Prime Ministers, also such a cheap standard. How much will the congress fall? … His shame we will make a very big problem across the country, said Ravi Shankar Prasad, leader of the BJP. The president working JD (U), Sanjay Kumar, Jha, described the post as extremely vile and said that with this, the party proved that the launch of abuse at Modis Late Mother of his platform in Darbhanga was part of his well thought out strategy. The Minister of Union and LJP (Ram Vilas), chief Chirag Paswan, said: The Congress Party does not abstain from his antics. The insult continues to the late the Prime Minister's mother is extremely condemnable and sad. There should be political differences, but insulting a mother is absolutely intolerable. The congress, however, argued that there was no lack of respect for the Prime Minister or his mother. What is their objection? Just because a mother tries to educate her son to do something good, where is the lack of respect? It is neither disrespectful towards the mother, that we respect a lot, nor for the son, said Pawan Khera, chief of the Congress and the Department of Advertising.

