Donald Trump makes a major challenge to NATO: “You waste my time”





Donald Trump said he was ready to impose “major sanctions” against Moscow and had challenged NATO to stop importing Russian oil and helping to end the war in Ukraine.

The American president declared on TRUTH social that such a decision, associated with increased prices on China, would help to put an end to “this deadly but ridiculous war”.

Trump said that if NATO did what he said, war would end quickly, but if not, “you just waste my time”.

Newsweek contacted NATO to comment.

President Donald Trump at Pentagon on September 11, 2025 in Arlington, Virginia.

Despite the sanctions led by the West to limit energy profits, Moscow still receives significant oil export income each month, often via its “shadow fleet” of oil tankers.

According to Friends of Europe, an independent reflection group in 2024, Russia took 16.4 billion dollars in petroleum sales, five percent more than in 2023.

However, in June, Newsweek said that Russia’s sanctions economy was left in shock by the drop in income from fossil fuels and a profitability crisis in the country's oil refineries.

The figures published by the Statistics Agency for the State of Russia, Rosstat, showed at the time almost a reduction in half of the benefits of oil and gas, essential products to balance books.

Trump's statement suggests that he would target this key income generator to punish Vladimir Putin for dragging his feet in a peace agreement in Ukraine, and this also puts the burden to help put an end to the war against NATO, which Trump criticized for not having done enough.

What to know

Trump challenged NATO countries on Truth Social in which he said he was ready to introduce “major sanctions against Russia” when all NATO nations had agreed to do the same thing and stopped buying Russia oil.

He declared that the commitment of the alliance to win against Russia in Ukraine was “much less than 100%” “, and the purchase of Russian oil, by some, shocked” weaken the negotiation position on Moscow.

We do not know which country that Trump was referring, since the sanctions against Russian oil were imposed by the G7 and the EU and led Moscow to sell more to India and China, who are not members of NATO, to compensate for the deficit.

Trump imposed an additional 25% rate on Indian products, citing its Russian oil imports, although China is not faced with any similar action.

The US leader's social position said that such sanctions more NATO, as a group, placing prices of 50 to 100% on China until the end of the war would precipitate peace.

Trump also called it “Biden and Zelensky's war” without mentioning Putin, adding that if NATO did what it said, the conflict would end quickly and if you just waste my time and time, energy and money from the United States “.

What people say

President Donald Trump on Truth Social: “I am ready to make major sanctions against Russia when all NATO nations have accepted and started, and when all NATO nations cease to buy Russia oil.”

“If NATO does what I say, war will end quickly and all these lives will be saved! Otherwise, you just waste my time and time, energy and money from the United States.”

What happens next

Trump previously threatened with sanctions against Moscow and secondary sanctions against countries that buy his oil, if no progress has been made to end the war.

There will be anticipation as to whether Trump will explain his threat to target Russian oil or if the American allies will respond to his call to China to deal with prices for the purchase of Russia's energy products.

