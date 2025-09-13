How Charlie Kirk transformed campuses into cultural battlefields and inaugurated Trump's assault against universities | Charlie Kirk Tir





Charlie Kirk, the far -right activist killed this week when he was speaking during an event on campus at Utah Valley University, never graduated from the community college which he briefly attended. But his lack of diploma did not prevent him from assuming a decisive role in the continuous transformation of American higher education.

Kirk launched an ideological style of war against what he considered as bastions of leftism, helping to transform campuses into cultural battlefields and pave the way to Donald prevails over an unprecedented campaign to weaken American universities and subject them to his ideological program.

Charlie Kirk will be remembered as one of the main architects of the political strategy of treatment of teachers and students with whom he does not agree as enemies to defeat, said Isaac Kamola, professor of political science at Trinity College, whose research focuses on conservative efforts aimed at undermining higher education.

The murder of Kirks at the age of 31 followed more than a decade of activism on the campus, which was characterized by his bigotry farm and his Christian nationalism; Hundreds of often incendiary debates of his favorite medium; And the 2012 USA Turning Point establishment, a conservative power called, with more than 900 chapters, the largest movement of young nations. From the garage of his parents in the suburbs of Chicago, Kirk often boasted, the movement developed a line of viral attack at the same time, supercharged by algorithms reward of social media.

Charlie Kirk at the University of Nevada in Reno during his brain washing tour, October 8, 2024. Photography: Andri Tambunan / AFP / Getty Images

Kirk brought his lack of diploma as a pride point, he told the Governor of California Gavin Newsom in an interview with the Podcast earlier this year, and as ammunition for his characterizations of American campuses as an elitists and disconnected.

I did not even obtain my community diploma, said Kirk. I represent most of the country. In fact, however, the majority of the country do not have a university diploma and if I can, you know, frankly criticizing the Democratic Party, you have become so created by the college and educated that you look at Snobly on the muscular class of this country.

While Kirk had moved in recent years from the activist of the campus with the upper levels of republican politics and prevails over the inner circle, on university campuses of which he will remain above all for his role galvanizing cultural wars with his groups of regular diatribes against diversity, immigration and minority groups. Kirk enhanced conservative students to inform teachers and classmates, has created a teacher surveillance list for the teachers whom he has accused of spreading left propaganda and launched an anti-reverse crusade which has since become official political political.

People applaud as Donald Trump arrives on stage during the Turnout Point USA Action Summit in Tampa, Florida, July 23, 2022. Photography: Joe Raedle / Getty Images

Turning Point was not the first group to target teachers, and of course attacking higher education is not new, said Matthew Boedy, English professor at the University of Northern Georgia who studied the group and its founder after being targeted on its surveillance list. What Turning Point has done is to take the old traditional conservative ways fighting against culture war and translated it into a millennium.

Katie Gaddini, professor of history at the University of Stanford who studies American conservatism, recalled that he saw Kirk speak during an event years ago, where he was boasting that if he was given 15 minutes with a student, he could deposit years of indoctrination.

All of his mission, and the original mission of turns, was what he called the deprogramming of awakened indoctrination which, according to him, took place on university campuses, she said. And of course, they saw the challenge on what can be taught in university campuses playing on a macro scale in terms of politics at the moment.

Beyond campus wars

If aggressive, often coarse kirks and frequent incursions in explicit racism and sexism ruffled feathers with more traditional conservative groups on campus, he quickly exceeded them with relevance. Boedy remembers having attended an event with Kirk and black conservative activist Candace Owens, a Tpusa veteran who resigned from the organization in 2019 after making comments in which she seemed to defend Adolf Hitler. When a group of black students raised their fists and left the event to protest, Kirk and Owens laughed at them and stirred the crowd to encourage them. It was emblematic, said Boedy. They are there for the cultural war and that means a war against others.

Hasan Piker, a left -wing political commentator who has gained importance at the same time as Kirk and who was to debate him in two weeks at Dartmouth College, said that even if Kirk was not the first to debate speakers at the opposite ends of the ideological spectrum, he was able to serialize this format better than other people, in particular because he had a lot of institutional support.

He was a real agent, added Piker, noting that his relationship with Kirk had been cordial even if their world vision was diametrically opposed. However, he warned against the interpretation of the predilection of Kirks for debates as a sincere effort to engage in an argument.

Charlie Kirk and Candace Owens of Turning Point USA speak at the University of Colorado, Boulder, October 3, 2018. Photography: Medianews Group / Boulder Daily Camera / Getty Images

It is presented at the moment with this notion that everyone was doing these debates because they wanted to reach the truth, said Hasan. The ultimate goal of these types of culture of debate, targeted video sequences, is not really to arrive at a sort of truth hidden through discourse or the Socratic method, but even more to humiliate your interlocutors in a ritualist way.

Kirks Influence quickly expanded far beyond campuses, said Boedy, whose next book examines Kirks' mobilization efforts in churches, the media and beyond. The turning point has spread beyond simply the wars of the university campus. Kirk used Campus Wars college as a springboard to talk about the greatest national culture war, added Boedy, noting that TPUSA now has more high school chapters.

TPUSA has incubated more than 350 right-wing influencers over the years, the group said last year, and more recently Kirk had also taken its activism abroad, promoting chapters of filming point in the United Kingdom and Australia. In May, Kirk debated the elected president of Oxford unions, and earlier this month, he went to Japan and South Korea to disseminate his message in front of new audiences.

Kirk managed to exploit the feelings of the conservative students they had been persecuted on the campus by intolerant liberals. Now, its risks of murder turbocress these grievances. There is now proof in the minds of many young conservatives that they are persecuted for their opinions on university campuses, said Gaddini.

As a hug in the president’s remuneration, others warn that the scary effect of violence will be devastating for universities already beaten by months of conflict and division.

It's a terrible day, said Kamola, Professor of the Trinity. Even if we do not agree, the teaching and learning and prosecution project is fundamentally threatened by violence.

