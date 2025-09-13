Bill Emmott: Is China really “unstoppable”, as President Xi says?



Bill Emmott (Mainichi / Toshiki Miyama)

By Bill Emmott, independent writer, professor and consultant in international affairs

There is no longer any doubt that the world leader who is the happiest that Donald Trump is again in the White House, apart from Trump himself, is Chinese president Xi Jinping. He certainly did nothing to hide his happiness during the recent summit of the Shanghai cooperation organization in Tianjin, then during his own military parade in Beijing to mark the 80th anniversary of what the Chinese Communist Party now defines as China's victory over Japan.

If Trump had not chosen to alienate so many American partners in Indo-Pacific by intimidating them with import prices and other threats, it is unlikely that many government leaders would have attended both events, including the leaders of India and Vietnam, the two countries that have predecessors from Trump to the White House had courted as a strategic partners. It was an American autumutilation exhibition as much as it was a demonstration of the attractiveness of China.

Some government leaders such as those of Indonesia and Malaysia would still have assisted, because they have long had a research policy for close friendships with America and China. Thus, of course, would have the dictators' colleagues of President XI, Vladimir Putin of Russia, Kim Jong one from North Korea and President Mazoud Pezeshkan of Iran.

However, all of this was a triumph for President XI. This gave him a perfect platform on which to assert that, unlike the United States of Trump, China is a defender of free trade, international law and peace and security, even if these three claims are false. The economy of China is protected, it breaks daily international law at the Sea of ​​Southern China and its support for the illegal war of Russia in Ukraine shows that it has little interest in peace. For President XI, however, it is enough for the moment to be President Trump is so bad on these questions that he and China can pretend to be good.

We must take care not to be fooled by the theatrical spectacle of China or by the triumphant words of President XI. The truth about Russia, Iran and North Korea is that they all attended weakness, not strength. Russia does not progress in its attempt to grasp more territory in Ukraine, and its successful financing prospects of its future war effort will crucially depend whether the price of oil continues to drop even more than its current US $ 65. Iran has destroyed its military reputation by Israel. And although North Korea has made money by selling weapons and providing troops to Russia, its economy continues to be weak and dependent on Chinese support. All three were vassals paying the courtyard to their Chinese suzerain.

The presence of the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was certainly a symbolic confirmation that Trump succeeded in eight months in power to alienate a country that his predecessors had spent a quarter of a century trying to court as a counter-balance of China. Trump intimidation of India represents a huge act of geopolitical self -control. But no one, especially China, should jump to hasty conclusions on Modi's intentions.

Modi's attendance in China was to show that India is a proud and independent country, which will not be intimidated by anyone but will not accept person's obligations, including China. The case for Japan which continues to build its close relationship with India remains as strong as ever.

This Chinese show was not a demonstration of a new world order centered on China, even if President Xi would like to say that it was. It was a confirmation of the continuous force of the Sino-Russian axis, but we have known it since 2022 if not before, and the announcement of support for the new Siberian gas pipeline connecting the two countries showed how their mutual dependence is deepened. Above all, the Chinese spectacle was a confirmation that the real novelty in world affairs is the isolation of America of its former allies and partners.

The big question that the obvious pleasure of China in American isolation raises is what impact it could have on the calculations of President XI on the potential risk and reward that could come from the defeat of America in the Indo-Pacific. President XI uses many courageous words on how China is “unstoppable”, but it must be very aware that its economy is lower than before and that with its narrowing and aging population, its prospects for returning to the growth of dynamism are problematic, to say the least. No one should expect an imminent economic collapse, but China clearly has major problems.

At the same time, thanks to its high public debt (which approaches the Japanese levels in proportion to GDP) and the adoption by Trump of a high price wall, it is quite possible that America will have a difficult economic moment in the coming years. It is even more likely that America is deeply distinguished by internal political conflicts, because the resistance against Trump's attempts to increase the power of the presidency and exercising dictatorial controls brings together force.

If President XI sees America going into internal conflict, Trump also alienated many former allies and partners, what could he do? He could just sit, watch and enjoy it. But the risk that all countries in the region must monitor is the risk that President XI can try to test, then to exploit, American weakness or lack of attention.

The obvious and perhaps the safest way in which China could test Trump would be to increase the level of its pressure on the Philippines in the Southern China Sea, towards and perhaps beyond the point which could trigger the mutual defense treaty between the United States and the Philippines. An even more daring, but more dangerous target would of course be Taiwan.

It remains likely that President XI acts cautiously rather than aggressively towards what is still the most powerful military power in the world, the United States. However, it is time to take seriously the risk that this prudent judgment can be replaced by a Chinese vision that the moment will soon come to exploit the American weakness and try to grasp Taiwan, for such a moment, could no longer be repeated. This is the point where President XI will discover if China is really unstoppable, and the consequences for us for all of us could be catastrophic.