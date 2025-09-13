



Ukrainian military intelligence (HUR) has made a drone strike on a large oil refinery in the Republic of Russia in Bashkortostan, sparkling explosions and a large -scale fire, according to sources of intelligence. The attack would have targeted the Bashneft-Nowyl refinery located at UFA, the capital of the Republic, around 1,500 kilometers (930 miles) of the Ukraine border. Installation is one of the main oil processing factories. Sources said that after sugar kamikaze drones hit the site, several powerful explosions broke out, followed by a massive fire. Preliminary assessments suggest that critical infrastructure, including a vacuum column used for primary oil treatment, have suffered significant damage. Local social media users have said hearing explosions and seeing drones above the city before the refinery. In response, regional authorities have declared a threat to drone. The suspended operations of the UFA airport and mobile internet services through the city were temporarily cut. In the past year, Russian and media officials have increasingly pointed out incursions and explosions of drones far from the first line, because Ukrainian forces have intensified attacks on Russia's energy infrastructure in order to save Moscow and undermine its ability to finance the war. A few days earlier, Ukrainian forces struck two main Russian fuel infrastructure sites, general staff reported on September 7. The confirmed targets included the ilky oil refinery in Russia Krasnodar Krarai and the oil pipeline control station “8-N” near the village of Naitopovichi in Bryansk Oblast. The two installations are involved in the supply of fuel to the Russian troops operating in Ukraine, according to the army. The “8-N” control station, which is part of the Steel Horse “pipeline complex with a pumping capacity of 10.5 million tonnes, is considered a strategic asset for Russian military logistics. The Ukraine staff said that the site had been sure, causing a fire near the pumping station and the Chars park. Boris Johnson calls for European troops on Ukrainian soil, tells Russia to ruin himself You need something that will return a switch to Kremlins' brain, said former British Prime Minister kyiv Independent.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://kyivindependent.com/ukraine-strikes-oil-refinery-roughly-1-500-kilometers-inside-russias-bashkortostan/

