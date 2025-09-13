Qatar to accommodate the Arab and Muslim summit condemning the Israeli strikes in Doha





ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Qatar announced on Saturday that it would organize an emergency summit of Arab and Muslim leaders to condemn the deadly strike of Israel against Hamas officials in Doha and to demonstrate solidarity with the Gulf State in the face of what it called “loose aggression”. The spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Majed Al-Ansari, said that the summit, scheduled for Monday, would deliberate on “a draft resolution on the Israeli attack on the state of Qatar”, to prepare on Sunday at a ministerial meeting. The head of Qatari stressed that the event reflects “a vast Arab and Islamic solidarity with the state of Qatar” and represents a “categorical rejection of terrorism of the State of Israel”, according to the QNA news agency managed by the State. Among those who should assist there are Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will also be in Doha, although his participation in the session has not yet been confirmed, according to AFP. The Israeli strike on Tuesday, which killed five members of Hamas with a Qatari security agent, attracted a strong conviction through the region, including the Gulf monarchies traditionally aligned with the United States – the most important ally in Israel. Observers say that the summit on Monday is intended to send Israel a frank warning that his actions have crossed new borders. “Israeli strikes were considered through the Gulf as an unprecedented violation of sovereignty and an attack on diplomacy itself,” said Andreas Krieg of King's College London. “The objective is to draw clear red lines and put an end to the sense in Israel that it can act with impunity.” Qatar, which welcomes the largest American military base in the Middle East and played a central role in mediation between Israel and Hamas alongside Washington and Cairo, considers the attack not only as an assault on its territory, but as a blow to current diplomatic efforts to ensure a stop in Gaza. The summit is therefore also designed to strengthen political support for the position of Qatar and to project unity in the face of what many regional leaders consider to be the use of the uncontrolled force of Israel. United States – Qatar Talks in Washington The summit occurs only a few days after Prime Minister Qatari Sheikh Mohammed Bin Abdulrahman Al Thani went to Washington, DC, where he held a series of high -level meetings with senior US officials. In Washington, Sheikh Mohammed met Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Vice-President JD Vance, followed by a dinner with President Donald Trump, also assisted by Trump's special envoy, Steve Witkoff. The discussions were focused on the cease-fire efforts in Gaza, energy cooperation and the essential role of Qatar as a mediator in the conflict. According to US officials, Washington reaffirmed the importance of Qatar as an ally of confidence and strategic “, in particular in the accommodation of the Hamas political bureau and the facilitation of the sensitive negotiations of the back-channel. At the same time, meetings reflect an increase in American discomfort: the Israeli strike in Doha was recognized as a dangerous escalation which placed Washington in a difficult position – forced to reconcile its deep alliance with Israel against the need to protect Qatar, an essential Gulf partner to manage the Gaza crisis and maintain regional stability. For Doha, the time of these meetings underlined his double strategy: to strengthen links with Washington while rallying the Arab and Muslims leaders to point out that any attack on Qatari sovereignty would not be unanswered. The next summit in Doha is therefore based directly on this diplomatic momentum, amplifying the message of Qatar according to which its efforts as a territory, role and mediation cannot be sidelined or saved.

