Jimmy Kimmel condemns Trump for blamed Democrats after Kirk shoot





Trump announces that Charlie Kirk is taking a suspect in detention

President Donald Trump revealed that a suspect was in detention for the murder of Charlie Kirk during an exclusive “Fox & Friends” appearance.

Jimmy Kimmelhas criticized President Donald Trump for declaring that the Democrats were responsible for the deadly shooting of the Kirk conservative activity.

In an episode of September 11 of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” The host of the television show condemned people who celebrated the murder of Kirk, who died during a speech event at the Utah college on September 10 in what Governor Spencer Cox called a “political assassination”.

Kimmel started his show by declaring that he had seen “extraordinarily vile answers on both sides of the political spectrum” and told the September 10 shot in a high school in Colorado, where a male student pulled and injured two of his peers before dying of self-inflicted injuries.

“With all these terrible things, you would think that our president would make at least one attempt to bring us together, but he did not do it,” he said during his opening monologue.

He then mentioned the statements published by former presidents Joe Biden, Barack Obama, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton concerning the death of Kirk, adding that they tried to bring the Americans together after the tragedy.

“President Trump did not do it. Instead, he blamed the Democrats for their rhetoric,” said Kimmel.

On September 11, Trump announced that he posthumously awarded the presidential medal of freedom to the conservative activist which he described as “martyr for truth and freedom”. In the remarks of the video published on September 10 after Kirk's death, he said that the “radical left” was “directly responsible for terrorism that we see in our country today”.

Kimmel did not mention the death of Kirk in the episode of September 10 of the show, which also opened with a monologue about Trump, but offered condolences to his family on Instagramearlier during the day.

“Instead of angry finger scoring, can we just agree that it is horrible and monstrous to shoot another human?” He wrote. “On behalf of my family, we send love to the Kirks and all the children, parents and innocent people who are victims of insane armed violence.”

The host of “The Late Show”, Stephen Colbert, also shared condolences to the Kirk family the start of his episode of September 10 and condemned the rise of political violence in the nation.

“I am old enough to remember the political violence of the 1960s, and I hope it is obvious to everyone in America that political violence does not solve any of our political differences. Political violence only makes political violence,” said Colbert. “I pray with all my heart that it is the aberrant action of a madman and not a sign of things to come.”

Contribution: Brendan Morrow, USA Today

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.usatoday.com/story/entertainment/tv/2025/09/12/jimmy-kimmel-president-trump-charlie-kirk-shooting/86119792007/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos