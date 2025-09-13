The asset division bill is currently called different from Jokowi's sketches





Merahputih.com – The asset division bill has been agreed to be a priority list of 2025. And will be discussed openly and transparently by prioritizing the principle of the participation of the significant public. Commission III of the Indonesian Parliament claims to have prepared a draft academic manuscript of the bill on the deprivation of assets to be discussed in the Commission and ready to receive comments from the public, since the bill is included in the National Legislation Program (Polegnas) “Now it has been included in Polegnas, and it is a priority to finish this year. “It was prepared (draft) and open by inviting, involving the widest possible community participation. Academics, civil society (civil society organizations) and the community for (we) receive comments,” he said. Read also: DPR RI has established the bill on the entry of assets as a priority priority priority 2025, this is another list of invoices which are also proposed for discussion When he was asked for the existing project, if he could change later after receiving comments from the community, said the founder of Indonesia Legal Aid Association (PBHI) said there was a change. “There must be a change (draft of the asset seizure bill). Now, it is still prepared, not yet discussed,” said the founder and executive director of the Center for Information and Economic-Law Studies (Cinles). Benny explained that the asset entry bill that was discussed later was different from the project previously submitted during the administration of President Joko Widodo. Nevertheless, he said nothing that changed in the project. Previously, the draft bill on the asset division draft had been completed since its launch by the 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo, followed by a presidential letter (SUPRES) The appointment of the former Minister of Politics, Law and Security (Menko Polhukam) Mahfud MD and the government of the government.

