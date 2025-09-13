Must read! Terminal authority: evaluation of the emerging crisis of the CCPS of the political succession

The pistol, the knife, the pen, the paper and the blood

It is not the future novels of John Grisham, but rather the essential instruments by which a primordial leader in the RPC consolidates and holds power:

The pistol: pla

The knife: domestic security services

The pen: propaganda system

The newspaper: bureaucracy

Blood: red families / princements

In this Landmark article, the brilliant team of the Jamestown Foundation explains how XI still controls these instruments enough to maintain power. Apparent nuances in the midst of moves and the repositioning of civil servants have attentive surveillance, but are not credible evidence that XI is in difficulty. However, its power will ultimately decrease in one way or another; The five instruments offer key measures to monitor in this regard. Meanwhile, sporadic rumors count but should not be misinterpreted. Many reflect the feelings of unemployed facts rather than facts of change: currently nostalgia and the grievance for which no recourse is currently available, but potentially vulneration tools to test politicians for the dissatisfaction to mobilize. Whatever the future for XI, its leadership, its rivals and its ultimate succession, no analysis will be complete without considering the five instruments so comfortably framed here.

Highly recommend full reading! Below, I add what I consider as the most important extracts (mine accent).

Peace ajirotu,,Sunny cheung,,Arran Hope,,Matthew Johnson,,Peter Mattis,,Shijie WangAndCheryl Yu,, Terminal authority: evaluation of the emerging crisis of the CCPS of the political successionJamestown Chinese brief 25.14 (July 26, 2025): 215.

Executive summary:

Xi Jinping continues to dominate the Chinese Chinese state system Based on an evaluation of evidence of spring and summer 2025. Despite high -level purges, unusual military reshuffles and persistent rumors of elite dissatisfaction, there is no visible indication that the personal authority of XIS was significantly eroded.

Based on an evaluation of evidence of spring and summer 2025. Despite high -level purges, unusual military reshuffles and persistent rumors of elite dissatisfaction, there is no visible indication that the personal authority of XIS was significantly eroded. Signs of rebalancing in the military-security apparatus add nuances to this evaluation . The structural purges, which have half the CMC size, probably constitute a systematic rebalancing of XIS patronage networks. Although these actions do not yet constitute a manifest change in power, they indicate that the external monolithic military security apparatus XI has relied on another fractured and disputed, even if it retains formal authority.

. The structural purges, which have half the CMC size, probably constitute a systematic rebalancing of XIS patronage networks. Although these actions do not yet constitute a manifest change in power, they indicate that the external monolithic military security apparatus XI has relied on another fractured and disputed, even if it retains formal authority. The possibility of fragmentation and realignment within the elite can no longer be excluded, although no fixed calendar for such a transition exists . While Xi enters the indefinite phase of his mandate, the elites of the party will operate more and more around the question of unresolved succession. For the moment, XI seems capable of dictating terms, but over time, the system will only reduce its power.

During its history, control over five areas within the PCC was the key to the consolidation of power. These include the army and the safety service of the hard power to the nomenklatura / executive system, the propaganda system and the party elites.

Analysis of the party state by considering the constitutive systems through which he exercises Poweras, the party itself can help observers to assess where power is and to monitor managers to handle it effectively. Such an analysis reveals five systems which count as the main LOCIs of power, including two and three gentle.

The inability to consider the possibility that XI can sail in a turbulent environment is a failure of the imagination that XI and the system which he conceives carefully cultivated.

A recent wave of periodic rumors and speculation alleys that Xi Jinpings Red Star is declining. Most of them are proven false.

At the same time, the context of the current moment makes it difficult to completely reject these rumors. The main contextual point is the question of succession, which is always looming, as for any aging autocrat. At 72, XI is no longer young. Despite rumors about his health, some indicators suggest that the mode of governance XIS has changed in its third term, which could be linked to physical endurance.

However, it is worth asking why such rumors of retired party formerly launching to challenge the Xiinpingist of the XI, and why they tend to proliferate each time Xi disappears from the sight of the public for an extended period. At the heart is a form of political imagination shared by many citizens of the PRC, in particular among the circles of elite disillusioned with XIS policies and the style of autocratic leadership. For these individuals, the era of the Jiang-Hu represents a kind of golden age: a period of rapid economic growth, an extent of urban wealth and a relatively greater economic freedom for private entrepreneurs contrasting of the XIS preference for the advance of the State and the withdrawal of the private sector ().

This may explain why the protagonists of these anti-XI rumors are invariably removed from the leaders of the Jianghu era, rather than the increase in political challenges or young reform officials. These rumors work less as precise political forecasts and more as expressions of desire for a past which now seems irreparably lost.

Throughout Chinas' political history, rumors have often served as tactical instruments for the reshaping of power structures . In many episodes of dynastic succession and regime transition, political challengers first disseminated rumors to test the ground before taking concrete measures. In very repressive environments where open dissent is dangerous, the anonymous dissemination of rumors offers a low risk of probe if their content resonates, either among the regime's initiates, or among the wider population . If rumor finds a traction, its authors can identify potential allies within the system or detect the pockets of social dissatisfaction that can be mobilized. If the rumor does not arouse an answer, it always serves to evacuate frustration and test the political temperature without direct exposure. Although today's anti-XI rumors do not have the metaphysical dimension of the heaven's mandate () or prophetic texts (), the logic of their production and their dissemination closely reflects that of the historical power struggles: challenge indirectly centralized authority by anonymous and denial signals when the direct confrontation is not viable.

Even if the content of these rumors is improbable, the fact that such stories circulate can indicate undercover discontent below the surface of the party unit.

Conclusion

We assess that the scenario is, Xi Jinping continues to dominate the most likely description of the current political status quo Based on the weight of evidence of spring and summer 2025.

Despite high -level purges, unusual military reshuffles and persistent rumors of elite dissatisfaction, there is no visible indication that the Personal Authority of XIS was significantly eroded. While the elite maneuver signs suggest that the system becomes more fluid, it always works through the structures and the XI staff built, not in challenge.

A note of caution is however justified. Recent developments also indicate signs of rebalancing in the military security apparatus, adding nuances to our evaluation of a still intact power center.