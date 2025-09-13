



US President Donald Trump says he believes that the Russian-Ukraine war would end if all NATO countries stopped buying Russia oil and placing prices on China 50% to 100% for its Russian oil purchases. Trump posted on his social media site that NATO's commitment to win the war “was much less” than 100% and that the purchase of Russian oil by certain members of the Alliance is “shocking”. As if he was expressed with NATO members, he said on Saturday: “This considerably weakens your negotiation position and negotiation power on Russia”. US President Donald Trump has asked NATO countries stopped buying Russian oil and placing prices on China. (Pool via AP) (AP) Since 2023, Turkey member of NATO has been the third Russian oil buyer after China and India, according to the Center for Research on Energy and Clean Air. The other members of the Alliance with 32 states involved in the purchase of Russian oil include Hungary and Slovakia. We do not know if Trump would like to directly face Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan or Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban. This leaves uncertain if threats could actually lead to new prices or a ban on Russian oil purchases. Trump's position arrives after the theft of several Russian drones last Wednesday in Poland, a climbing decision of Russia as it entered the airspace of an NATO ally. Poland killed drones, but Trump played the gravity of the foray and the motivations of Russia saying that “could have been a mistake”. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Saturday that the drone foray was “unacceptable and unhappy and dangerous” because he has so far judged NATO's response. However, Rubio said it was not clear if the drones were intentionally sent to Poland. Police and military police guarantee parts of a damaged UAV killed by Polish authorities on a Wohyn site in Poland. (AP) While Trump as a presidential candidate has promised to end the war quickly, he has not yet reached the necessary pressure points to put an end to violence and has sometimes been considered reluctant to face Russian President Vladimir Putin. The Congress is currently trying to bring the American president to support a bill to tighten sanctions, after Trump welcomed Putin last month in Alaska for talks who failed to progress towards peace. Friday, Great Britain also took measures to penalize the Russian oil trade, including the prohibition of 70 ships which would have been used in its transport. The United Kingdom has also sanctioned 30 individuals and businesses, including companies based in China and Turkey, which provided Russia in electronics, chemicals, explosives and other weapons components. Trump, in his post, said on Saturday that NATO ban on Russian oil prices more on China “would also be of great help to put an end to this mortal but ridiculous war.” The president said that NATO members should put 50% 100% of prices on China and withdraw them if the war which was launched with the invasion of Ukraine in 2022 in Russia ends. “China has a strong control, and even grip, on Russia,” he displayed, and powerful prices “will break this handle”.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.9news.com.au/world/donald-trump-demands-nato-countries-stop-buying-russian-oil/f983555f-3d9b-49ba-bbc5-8fd8043979b3 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos