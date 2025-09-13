The viral commentary by Dave Portnoys Donald Trump played a huge role in Charlie Kirks Death explained





Dave Portnoy was under fire after the social media clips of one of his programs seem to show it by saying that Donald Trump played a huge role in the assassination of Charlie Kirk.

This is why I despise politics and the two extremes, Portnoy posted on social networks.

Here is the full clip for what Portnoy said a supporter of Trump.

I think social media is playing a gigantic part, said Portnoy in a prolonged clip of the show. It amplifies everything, and each yahoo has a voice, and when things like yesterday happen, you see everything.

I mean what would you say of MSNBC, and this guy was dismissed, but to say publicly, maybe he was shot down by one of his own fans, who as in the old West drew his weapon in the air and then be like, maybe (Kirk) deserved it because he spits hatred. Which, by the way, many people agree with what he says, and he says these things and leaves people in disagreement with him as you said. Come and debate it.

Will the current climate change?

Trump and when I say that Trump has a huge role, I don't want to say that he is necessarily to blame for that, said Portnoy. But he is so divisor without really the face of age is a divider, right? People hate him so much, and the left and the right that rhetoric, especially for me the left, is crazy and it boils, bubbles, boils. And that happened with Trump. His attempted assassination, there is a period of three hours of, oh, lets the rhetoric tone, then we return.

Tyler James Robinson, 22, from Washington, Utah, was arrested for suspicion of aggravated murder, the criminal liberation of a firearm causing serious bodily lesions and the obstruction of justice, all the crimes, according to a probable case statement and released on Friday. A judge ordered that he was detained without surety.

Robinson mentioned the upcoming visit to Kirks at the University of Utah Valley, located about 3 and a half hours from the family home in southern Utah during a recent dinner, launching a conversation on how he did not like Kirks's points of view, the authorities told Family. A complete image of his political trends was still emerging. Utah's state files show that it is registered to vote, but that it is not affiliated with a political party and is listed as inactive, which means that it did not vote in the last two general elections.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

