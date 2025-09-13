China continues its constant expansion in Central Asia on the sidelines of the big summits

While the Chinese chief Xi Jinping was walking in a red carpet on the Tiananmen square in Beijing in early September flanked by Russian president Vladimir Putin and North Korea Kim Jong one in a strongly choreographed military paradeAnother story about the extended influence of China took place on the sidelines.

While XI sent resolution messages for the west during the September 3 parade and days earlier at a Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), Chinese officials and businesses have lodged billions of new agreements to reduce the barrier for Chinese activities through the region.

“China is now completely integrated into the region. It is undeniable that its overwhelming presence in Central Asia,” a expert in Chinese engagement with Central Asia at Kent.

This reality is more obvious in the two largest economies in Central Asia: Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan. At the top of the OCS and during events on the sidelines around the massive military parade in Beijing, President Kazakh Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev signed more than 70 new commercial offers worth 15 billion dollars which included investments in petroleum and gas projects, petrochemics, transport corridors,, LogisticsAnd digital technologies.

The Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev also left China new investments in construction, nuclear energy, higher education and the automotive industry, as well as for Often formal to SCO For a railway project of several billion dollars available for a long time connecting Uzbekistan to China through Kyrgyzstan which was defended by Tashkent.

“It is no longer just a question of Beijing relations with the governments of Central Asia or only major infrastructure projects,” said Maracchione. “Many people from the region work for Chinese companies, buy Chinese products and learn Chinese. China is now part of daily life.”

Nuclear energy, pipelines and more

This increasing imprint is observed in data from the National Agency for Uzbekistan Statistics, which has shown that the number of Chinese companies operating in the country has exceeded the number of Russian companies in 2024 and continues to grow. In 2025, The figures show that More than 1,000 new Chinese companies have been launched in the country compared to the previous year.

China represents a vital source of capital for Central Asia. Kazakhstan, one of the most dynamic economies in the region, also considers it as a model for its own development priorities when it watches oil and gas that dominated its economy since it became independent in 1991.

Astana and other governments are looking for Chinese expertise and investments in renewable energies, A sector where China has become a world leader. Among the recent transactions signed in Beijing were agreements to obtain wind turbines, build electric vehicles and install steel factories with Chinese partners.

Kazakhstan has also concluded an additional $ 1.5 billion investment in petroleum and gas projects with Chinese companies during the week of high -level meetings in China.

This includes an agreement of $ 1 billion with China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC) to build a complex of gas chemicals in the Aktobe region and another agreement with China Development Bank to finance the construction of main pipelines for the transport of ethane and propane in the Atyrau region, worth around $ 500 million.

Nuclear energy cooperation, a sector where China seeks to develop worldwide, has also become a focal point, with Mirziyoyev Meeting with Shen YanfengPresident of China National Nuclear Corporation (CNNC), September 2. Their talks focused on expanding cooperation and came as a Uzbek mining and geology Bobir Islamov announcement 13 new offers related to mining, including uranium, with a declared value of $ 5 billion.

Uzbekistan signed an agreement with the nuclear energy monopoly belonging to the State in Russia in June to conduct a feasibility study to build four reactors in the country, but international sanctions have darkened the future of Russian atomic society and Tachkent could turn to China as an alternative.

A similar saga took place in Kazakhstan this year when CNNC obtained the contract to build the second nuclear power plant in Kazakhstan. In July, Deputy Prime Minister Kazakh Roman Sklyar announcement Chinese society was building the third nuclear power plant in Kazakhstan.

A new version of the same multi -time game

For Temur Umarov, member of the Carnegie Russia Eurasia Center in Berlin, the activity wave in China highlights the stable and predictable commitment that Beijing has followed with Central Asia in recent years which has seen it become an increasingly important economic and now political player.

And although governments are impatient to wake investments and welcome new Chinese companies, they are also wary of over-dependence on China.

“All the countries of Central Asia have their more or less stabilized strategy and do not really try to change anything in the relationship with China,” he told RFE / RL. “”[They’re] Continuing with their good former multi -activity foreign policy. “”

This policy is to actively seek to diversify partners and has seen the governments of Central Asia host a larger European presence and also seek to keep close links with the United States.

In April, Uzbekistan hosted A historic summit With the leaders of Central Asia and the EU to discuss energy, mineral and public transport agreements.

The bilateral trade between Central Asia and China, its largest individual trading partner, has increased regularly in recent years, reaching a record summit of $ 94.8 billion in 2024, but with its 27 Member States, the EU is the largest foreign investor in Central Asia.

Mirziyoyev spoke with American President Donald Trump on September 5 after his return from China and extended an invitation to visit Uzbekistan “at a timely time”, according to a reading published by the office of the Uzbek President.

The Uzbek chief made an official visit to the White House in 2018 during Trump's first term, when the American president congratulated him as a “highly respected man”.