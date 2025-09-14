Brazil is accompanied by new potential American sanctions after the conviction of Bolsonaro canceled Trump





Sao Paulo (AP) Brazilbaced on Friday for new American sanctions linked the conviction of the president Jair Bolsonaro for the coup accusations after the administration of President Donald Trump warned that she would respond accordingly.

Trump said he was very unhappy with the conviction, and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on his X account that the US government “would therefore respond to this witch hunt.

Read more: that knowing after Bolsonaro Brazils are condemned and sentenced to an attempted coup d'etat

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Brazil described Rubio's comments an inappropriate threat that would not intimidate the government, adding that the country's judicial power is independent and that Bolsonaro has obtained regular procedure.

Threats like that made today by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, in a statement that attacks the Brazilian authority and ignores convincing facts and evidence in the files, will not intimidate our democracy, said the Brazil Ministry of Foreign Affairs on X.

Senator Rogrio Carvalho, the head of government in the Senate, said the Associated Press on Friday in a telephone interview that the administration of President Luiz Incio Lula Da Silva was expecting reprisals from the United States and was going to move Brazilian companies.

The government already has a plan to support affected companies and mitigate loss of prices. Brazil is aggressively seeking new markets to compensate for a potential drop in exports to the United States, he said.

Bolsonarowas sentenced Thursday by a panel of the Supreme Court of an attempted coup to keep him in power after his electoral defeat of October 2022 against Lula.

The prosecutors cited the history of Bolsonaros of casting casting on the voting system of the countries, proof that he discussed with the best aid of a possible emergency decree to suspend the result of the elections and a riot in the capital after the inauguration of Lula.

Bolsonaro's defense described the unlikely case, arguing that even if the evidence suggested that Bolsonaro discussed such a decree, he never published and rather ordered a transition to his elected successor.

Trump described the witch hunting trial and announced in July a 50% rate on Brazilian imported goods and explicitly linked the tax on the importation of Bolsonaro.

A few weeks later, Theu.s. The Treasury Department has placed sanctions against the Supreme Justice Court of Moraes, which supervised the case and is considered by Bolsonaro as a personal enemy. The sanctions under the Global Magnitsky Human Rights Accountability Act are generally used against figures accused of human rights violations.

Lula, in an interview Thursday with a local television group, said that all Trump threatens to sanction Brazil was an arrogant refusal of the law of the Brazils to judge his own crimes. A president of a country cannot interfere in the sovereign decisions of another country. If he chooses to take other measures, it is his problem. We will respond as measures are taken, said Lula.

Christopher Garman, of the Eurasia group, told the AP that the White House should extend the sanctions of Magnitsky to the other judges who condemned Bolsonaro and perhaps their families.

We also keep an eye on more prices, given the purchase of the Brazil of Russian diesel. But that’s not just an immediate thing, Garman said.

