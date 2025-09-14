Trump says that the new ballroom in the White House will be “a little larger” than initially planned





Washington President Donald Trump said on Saturday that the new ballroom, adding to the White House campus, would be larger than described for the first time, with a capacity of 900 people.

In a brief telephone interview with NBC News, the president said: made him a little bigger. It will be high -end, as good as possible in the world.

A declaration from the White House in July has shown that the ballroom can accommodate up to 650 people, which means that the planned capacity has increased by almost 40%.

Trump said the ballroom will meet a significant need in a crowded white house, sparing foreign leaders and other dignitaries to cross tents installed on the southern lawn for dinners and receptions.

The White House estimated the cost at 200 million dollars. Trump reiterated in the interview he personally helps pay the addition. Patriots private donors, as the White House called them, we also expect that

Former real estate developer, Trump was personally interested in the construction of the ballrooms.

The work has already started because Trump noted that journalists gathered on the southern lawn on Friday.

Just there, you see all the trucks, he said. They just started building the new ballroom for the White House.

The ballroom represents the largest change outside the White House since the wing has been enlarged under Franklin D. Roosevelt in 1942. It will replace the eastern wing, which has traditionally served as an office space for the first lady and its staff.

Trump comes out of a dead week in which he lost his friend and the political ally Charlie Kirk in an assassination. On Tuesday, he was to leave for England, where he and the first lady Melania Trump will be the guests of a state banquet organized by King Charles and Queen Camilla at the castle of Windsor.

Trump will be the first American president to have been invited for two state visits; His first took place in 2019 at the invitation of Queen Elizabeth, who died three years later.

I can't wait to say hello to Charles and Camilla, Trump told NBC News.

It's going to be incredible. It is such a great honor.

