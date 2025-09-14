



Chinese President Xi Jinping chairs the 25th meeting of the Council of Heads of State for the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and delivers a speech entitled “Stay faithful to the founding mission of SCO and inaugurate a better future” in Tianjin, North China, September 1, 2025. (Xinhua / Ding Haitao). It is only by adhering to sovereign equality and guaranteeing equal rights, equal opportunities and the rules equal for all countries, legitimacy and equity of global governance can be guaranteed. Beijing, September 13 (Xinhua) – During the recent meeting “Shanghai Cooperation Organization Plus”, Chinese President Xi Jinping set up the Global Governance Initiative (GGI), stressing that “staying attached to sovereign equality” is the first premise of global governance. The essence of sovereign equality is that all countries, regardless of size, strength or wealth, must respect their sovereignty and dignity, their inner affairs without external interference, the right to independently choose their social system and their development path, and the right to participate, to make decisions and to benefit from the process of global governance as equal. However, today, unilateralism and protectionism remain endemic, while hegemonism and the policy of power against the wave of history. Some countries, based on pure force, monopolize global decision -making and dominate international affairs. Against such realities, the accent put by the GGI on sovereign equality speaks directly of inequalities anchored in the current world order. To support sovereign equality is to advance the democratization of international relations. The nations of the southern worldwide increase collectively, but their representation and their voices in the global governance system remain far from adequate. This historical injustice must be corrected. The world South deserves to be heard more and the legitimate rights and interests of all countries must be safeguarded. China has always twinned words with acts. He always treats all nations as equals, pursuing mutual respect and mutual benefits. In the management of international affairs, China represents equity and justice, firmly opposing the hegemony, the policy of power and the attempts of some to dictate the destiny of others or to monopolize development opportunities. It is a well -known fact that China Multilateralism Champion is expressed for developing countries and strives to improve their representation and their voice in global governance. It is only by adhering to sovereign equality and guaranteeing equal rights, equal opportunities and the rules equal for all countries, legitimacy and equity of global governance can be guaranteed. It is only in this way that consensus and cooperation can be built to obtain win-win results and common development. As the largest developing country in the world and a member of the world South, China will continue to work with other developing countries to firmly protect common interests, meet the world challenges together and push the global governance system to greater equity and justice.

