Politics
Arab and Muslims leaders will meet in Qatar to denounce the Israeli attack
Qatar said on Saturday (September 13, 2025) that it will host a summit of Arab and Muslim leaders to denounce the attack on Israel against Hamas officials in Doha and to be solidarity with the Gulf State.
Monday's meeting is examining “a draft resolution on the Israeli attack on the state of Qatar” to recover Sunday, September 14 at a ministerial meeting, said the spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Majed Al-Ansari.
The summit reflected “the vast Arab and Islamic solidarity with the state of Qatar in the face of the cowardly aggression of Israel … and the categorical rejection of terrorism of the State of Israel”, he said, quoted by the civil servant Qna press agency.
Among the leaders present, it will be Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will also be in Doha, but his presence in Reunion has not yet been confirmed.
Israel Tuesday targeted Hamas leaders in strikes on the Qatari capital, killing five Hamas members and an Qatari security officer.
The attack led to a general condemnation, including monarchies in the Allied Gulf in the United States, the main funder of Israel.
Qatar, which welcomes the largest American base in the region, plays a mediation role in the Gaza War alongside the United States and Egypt.
Analysts say that the summit is intended to send a clear signal to Israel.
Israeli strikes were “considered an unprecedented violation of sovereignty and an attack on diplomacy itself,” said Andreas Krieg of King's College London, adding that the summit reported that “such attack cannot be standardized”.
“The objective is to draw clear red lines and put an end to the sense in Israel that it can act with impunity,” he said. “Expect a clearer position on Palestine and a harder advantage on Israeli actions.”
Published – September 13, 2025 09:13
|
