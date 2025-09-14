CHURACHANDPUR FOCUS: why the visit to the PM Modi hills region is crucial

In Prime Minister Visit the Narendra Modi manipur, the first since ethnic clashes broke out In 2023, the emphasis on the Churachandpur district of the Northeast State was essential. It was a gathering in Churachandpur, the key city of the Kuki-Zo tribes based in Hill, which plunged the state into its worst violence for decades.

More than 250 people were killed, wounded scores, raped women and 60,000 displaced while violence even cords up after a year. This was the ferocity of the conflicts that he touched the people of Meitei and Kuki living in Delhi.

PM Modi will throw the foundation stone of multiple development Projects worth more than RS 7,300 crores in Churachandpur. This is “in accordance with its commitment to the inclusive, sustainable and holistic development of Manipur,” said Prime Minister's office (PMO) in a press release.

The PM will also inaugurate several development projects worth more than RS 1,200 crosses at Imphal, said the PMO.

Manipur attended an imphal-churachandpur traction. While Imphal is in the valley where the Meiteis are in an overwhelming majority, Churachandpur is the main city of the districts of the hills, inhabited mainly by the Kuki-Zo tribes, other than the communities of Naga.

Manipur is now under central domination after the chief minister Biren Singh, who hung on to the post by the worst phase of violence, resigned on February 9. The center was questioned by the opposition several times on several occasions that it had done to bring normality back. The opposition leaders, including the deputy for the Congress Rahul Gandhi, asked why the Prime Minister did not visit Manipur during all these months.

PM Modi Visit Manipur as part of a three -state trip. He will also be in Assam and Mizoram. But his visit to Manipur, especially Churachandpur, is the highest point of the visit.

The situation with a much more complex manipur than it seems

Today, however, the mood and the situation in the field in Manipur are much more complex. There is a split in the Kuki-Zo community during the PM visit. While several Kuki-Zo groups welcome Prime Minister Modi, a section believes that he should have visited earlier.

The Kuki-Zo Council (KZC) extended a warm welcome to Prime Minister Modi before his visit to Churachandpur, describing it as a “historic and rare opportunity” because no Prime Minister visited the region in almost four decades.

Reiterating its long-standing request, the KZC urged Modi Modi to consider a separate administration for the Kuki-Zo people under article 239a of the Constitution, citing peace, security and survival as urgent needs. The Council expressed the hope that modifying their pain and its aspirations would restore dignity and ensure sustainable protection of the community.

However, some in the Kuki community of Churachandpur are not too optimistic, having been cut off from the rest of the manipur in the past two and a half years. Demonstrations with coffins broke out near the DC office Earlier this week.

Caleb, a resident of Churachandpur, told India Today Digital: “When our families were forced to abandon our homes and live in emergency camps, the center did not even recognize our suffering.”

“Two years have passed our children who missed the school, our elders live in camps without appropriate medical care,” he added.

Residents stressed that children have suffered the most, with Schools closed for months and years entire lost In some places in Churachandpur. “There are parts of the Churachandpur district itself where the security forces opened fire on the inhabitants (when the demonstrations started) while the administration was seated inside the offices, doing nothing,” said Caleb.

Meanwhile, in Imphal, the situation is relatively better.

Fakir Ahmed, who runs a travel company in Imphal, told India Today Digital that the situation in the valley was close to normal with safety mainly in peripheral areas.

“Imphal is much more normal now, with security forces only parked on the outskirts of the valley where hills meet the plains and where most clashes have occurred,” he said.

But with the Prime Minister's visit, security was tightened through the valley, in particular around the BJP office in Imphal.

“The last time Shah arrived in May 2024, there were demonstrations, and the police had launched after crowds tried to burn effigies across the city. This time, it looks calmer, but in local Whatsapp groups, Churachandpur criminal fire videos are already circulating,” added Ahmed.

Modi at the base of the projects in Churachandpur, Imphal

The fact that Churachandpur, the best city in all the hill districts, had not been development, has been the tetra of the Kuki-Zo community for years now. The 2023 conflict worsened the situation.

“Until today, we do not have access to appropriate petrol pumps as we did before the conflict,” said Churachandpur resident at India Today Digital.

“Damage between the Kuki and Meitei communities will take years to heal,” she said.

Ethnic clashes broke out on May 3, 2023After a decision of the high court which allowed Meiteis' inclusion in the list of the planned tribes. This would have allowed Meiteis to have hills lands which, according to the Kuki-Zo tribes, would allow the community with more resources to put them in hab.

While the clashes are bursting, more than 6,000 Meiteis fled Churachandpur, which has become the heart of the battle of the Kukis, which, to assert their identity, began to refer to the city like Lamka. You could see Lamka painted by spray on Churachandpur in the office and buildings and banking stores.

Kukis, mainly government employees and students, fled the Imphal valley for the hills.

The NH2, the crucial road connecting the Imphale to Churachandpur, has become the symbol of the distance between the two. Burned houses bordered her and the young armed could be seen patrolling him.

In a sign that a certain normality returned to Manipur, the NH2 was finally reopened earlier in September.

Prime Minister Modi reaches Manipur, in particular Churachandpur, with the promise of “inclusive, sustainable and holistic” development of the state. The conflict has started more than two years, but injuries have not cured and the state is far from normal. We can only hope that the visit of PM Modi will work as a balm and help solve problems in the field by infusing confidence.

