Trump increases rhetoric against the radicals left in the wake of Charlie Kirks to kill





Facebook tweet e-mail link

In the days following the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk, President Donald Trump intensified his attacks on the radical left, whom he blame for the death of his friends and for broader political violence, a lively contrast of his responses to violence against the Democrats.

Addressing NBC News on Saturday, the president said that he wanted the nation to heal, but added: was dealing with a group of radical left madmen, and they don't play just and they never did it.

Trumps Saturday's comments echoed the remarks he made Wednesday in a video of the office oval after Kirk was fatally shot. The president said in the video that the rhetoric of the radical left is directly responsible for terrorism that saw in our country today.

My administration will find each of those who have contributed to this atrocity and other political violence, including organizations that finance and support it, said Trump in the video. The president then listed other acts of political violence, including the attempted assassination of him last year in Butler, Pennsylvania, but did not mention the attacks against the Democrats, such as the murder of a member of the Minnesota House in June or the criminal fire of the Democratic House of Pennsylvania, the Gov. Josh Shapiros, in April.

Trump also intensified his attacks on Friday, telling Fox News that the left radicals are the problem and that implicit right -wing radicals are not.

Radicals on the right are often radical because they do not want to see the crime, said the president on Fox & Friends. Left radicals are the problem, and they are vicious and horrible, and they are politically informed.

While the president has published a brief statement condemning the murder of the minnesota state representative, Melissa Hortman and her husband, her reaction to Kirks Killing marks a more energetic approach to her responses to political violence against democrats. Trump did not attend Hortmans Funeral, but said that he was planning to attend the Kirks funeral.

And during the campaign in California in 2023, Trump made fun of the assault in 2022 against the former speaker of the Nancy Pelose chamber her husband at his home, according to Politico, saying: resisting Crazy Nancy Pelosi, who ruined San Francisco how her husband does, someone knows?

He added, and she against the construction of a wall at our border, even if she has a wall around her house which obviously did not do a very good job.

In recent days, other Republicans have followed the heads of the presidents, promising to go after anyone who has shed light on Kirks.

Defense secretary, Pete Hegseth, said on Thursday that the department followed cases very closely by soldiers celebrating or mocking the incident.

Meanwhile, representative Clay Higgins, who sits on the Chamber's supervisory committee, said that he would use the conference authority and each influence on major technological platforms to impose life -for life for life for anyone who made a comment or a position that depreciated the death of Kirks.

I will essentially cancel with extreme prejudices these sick and sick animals who celebrated the assassination of Charlie Kirks, added the Republican of Louisiana.

Will Creeley, legal director of the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression, told CNN that such an effort would be unconstitutional.

The government does not have the power to dictate private social media companies what content they can or cannot have on their private platforms, said Creeley, adding: when government representatives have put pressure on private companies to offer their offers and censor unpopular opinions, which violates the first amendment as clear as if the government itself did the censulate.

CNN reported that there was an online effort among the Republicans, in particular elected officials like the senator of Tennessee Marsha Blackburn and activists such as Laura Loopomer, who has close ties with the president to highlight the publications and messages of social media that died of Kirks and punish posters behind the message. Dozens of people were reportedly dismissed following this effort.

In an example, transport secretary, Sean Duffy, announced on Saturday that the American Airlines pilots who would have celebrated Kirks Kirks were immediately anchored and withdrawn from the service.

Any company responsible for itinerant public security cannot tolerate this behavior, he said.

Creeley told CNN that such a remuneration will have a scary effect.

You may not like someone who celebrated the death of a political figure, but it is a fully protected speech and, unfortunately, given the legislature response, I think too many people will bite their language, said Creeley. Would see a scary effect which, once again, is deeply depressing and unconstitutional.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2025/09/13/politics/trump-rhetoric-democrats-charlie-kirk The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos