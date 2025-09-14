Brilliant example of women's empowerment: PM Modi on the appointment of Sushila Karki like Nepal PM





Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday that Nepalese Prime Minister Newly appointed Sushila Karki would open the way to peace, stability and prosperity in the country. Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the installation of foundation stone and inauguration of development work, in Churachandpur, Manipur. (@Narendramod via pti photo) (@ narendramodi) Congratulations to the first woman in Nepal, Prime Minister Sushila Karkki for having assumed the post, Prime Minister Modi said that his appointment is a brilliant example of women's empowerment. I would like to congratulate Karki on behalf of 140 Indian crores, said Prime Minister Modi speaking in the capital of Manipur. Karki occupying the first post in this country is an example of the empowerment of women. I am convinced that she will open the way to peace, stability and prosperity in Nepal, said Modi. The remarks come one day after Karki was sworn in to direct the country following the days of political crisis in the midst of massive demonstrations. Read also: the first reaction of PM Modi while Sushila Karki becomes the acting Prime Minister of Nepals: India remains Sushila Karki, an anti-corruption activist and the first woman who was chief of Nepal, was sworn in as Prime Minister on Friday, four days after KP Sharma Oli resigned after the days of massive demonstrations. Prime Minister Modi also welcomed the resilience of the Nepalese people, noting how citizens, especially young men and women, participated in the cleaning and painting of buildings in recent days, in the middle of political turbulence. “I also want to congratulate the people of Nepal who, despite such turbulent times, has kept the supreme democratic values,” said the Prime Minister. Karki, the first PM woman in Nepal, was sworn in at the president's office on Friday after being chosen by groups of students, who protested corruption and the borders of freedom of expression. Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Modi congratulated Karki for his appointment as a new Prime Minister of Nepal and declared that India was attached to peace, progress and prosperity of the people of the neighboring country. I am in my best wishes to the Hon. Sushila Karki has assumed her duties as Prime Minister of the Interim Government of Nepal. India remains firmly attached to the peace, progress and prosperity of the people of Nepal, said Prime Minister Modi in an article on social networks.

