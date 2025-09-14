Jokowi is silent, Prabowo REMANIE 5 Ministers, including BUDI ARIE SETIADI





Hello Tasik – In a corner of the city of Solo, the 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo, chose a short penalty when the media crew asked questions about the reshuffle of President Prabowo Suubianto. “It is the authority of the president, the rights of the president. I cannot comment,” he said briefly, as if he closed the door of political speculation that was aligned in the public spirit. His thin smile pointed out calm, but behind the short sentence, a big question was unrolled.Read also: New pp: cooperatives can manage the mineral mine, the government is preparing 2,500 ha of land How was Jokowi's feeling when one of his closest people, Budi Arie Setiadi, was withdrawn from the president of the Minister. Jokowi stressed that the reshuffle was the right to the right of President Prabowo Jokowi stressed that he was not involved in the redesign of the Red and White Cabinet led by Prabowo in the second week of September 2025. “(Pak Prabowo asked for advice before the reshuffle?) No, no, it is the prerogative of the president and I am also solo,” he said, rejecting alleged political communication. Read also: Effectiveness of oil and gas activity For Jokowi, the president's prerogative is not only a rule, but a strict line which marks the electric space of a head of state. “All measures taken by Pak Prabowo are prerogatives inherent in the presidential post,” said former governor of Dki Jakarta. Budi Arie, a volunteer jokowi who lost his headquarters Budi Arie Setiadi, president of Projo who was the support of Jokowi's motorcycle since the 2014 elections, had to abandon its president as Minister of Cooperatives and SMEs. Read also: Purbaya aims at Indonesian economic recovery 2025, acceleration of expenses is the main weapon Budi Arie's position is now filled with Ferry Juliantono, a politician known to be close to the Prabowo circle. Despite the loss of a ministerial post, Jokowi assured that his personal relations with Budi Arie were maintained, even he planned to meet soon. “Not yet found, not communicating yet. But perhaps soon to be met,” said Jokowi with a smile, giving the impression that personal ties have not been uprooted with the chair of the cabinet.

