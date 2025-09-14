Politics
Boris Johnson is making a surprise visit to Ukraine while Zelensky makes a new warning to the West on Putin
Boris Johnson made a surprise visit to stimulating morale in Ukraine yesterday while Volodymyr Zelensky urged the West not to trust Vladimir Putin.
The former Prime Minister was seen by looking at a sunrise through the Black Sea in Odesa alongside the excited Ukrainians taking selfies.
He was joined by the former vice-president of Tory, Lord Ashcroft, and the Ukrainian deputy Oleksiy Goncarenko accompanied by piano living on the beach of Langeron.
Mr. Goncarenko thanked Mr. Johnson for his “solidarity” and said that “melted a lot for Odesa and the Ukrainians”.
This is one of the many visits that the old PM made in Ukraine Singuussia invaded in February 2022.
Johnson condemned the deployment of Donald Trump's red carpet for Putin in Alaskaast.
Since then, the Russian army has won more territory in Ukraine and Putin has promised to continue to fight if its peace has been asking Ukraine to sell large areas of territory.
Mr. Zelensky warned that the West should not trust Putin and that his goal was to occupy all of Ukraine.
Boris Johnson (right) illustrated with Lord Ashcroft (Center) and Oleksiy Goncharenko (left)
Volodymyr Zelensky (photo) urged the West not to trust Vladimir Putin
He came in the middle of increasing tensions in Poland last night with more Russian drones flying in Ukraine near the border.
Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk announced that the ground air defense systems were at the highest alert level and that operations were continuing in order to shoot the drones that crossed the Polish territory.
The alert was concentrated on Lublin airport, about 60 miles from the border with Ukraine. Great Britain said earlier that it was “fully engaged” in a new NATO operation designed to shoot down Russian drones and missiles entering the Alliance airspace.
The Ministry of Defense said that the role of the British forces would be revealed shortly, but clearly indicated that it was a direct response to last week's incursion of at least 24 drones on Polish territory.
NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte launched Operation Eastern Sentry with the Stark warning that the new Missiles in Russia could travel to five times the speed of the sound.
He said they threatened not only Estonia and Lithuania, but all of Western Europe.
Mr. Rutte predicted that they would take five or ten more minutes to reach Madrid or London than to reach [Estonia and Lithuania capitals] Tallinn or Vilnius', adding: “We all live on the eastern flank”.
Defense analysts believe that the launch of the Kremlin drone was a test to assess NATO's ability to meet.
Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk (Photo) announced that air -ground defense systems were the highest alert level
Denmark will now contribute two F-16 fighters and an anti-aircraft war frigate to NATO's defense operation, as well as investing 6.7 billion in the biggest weapons agreement in its history in air surface missiles.
The operation will also see three French burst fighter planes and four German Eurofighters in permanent standby. Poland has already massaged around 40,000 soldiers at its eastern border
NATO said: “The United Kingdom has also expressed its will [provide] support.'
Defense secretary John Healey revealed that he had asked military advisers to examine how the United Kingdom could help strengthen the Polish air defense.
A spokesperson for the Ministry of Defense said: “The United Kingdom is fully determined to play our role in NATO's eastern sentry following the reckless and dangerous violations of airspace by Russia.
|
