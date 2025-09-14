“ Epstein rolls in his big laugh '': artist reveals why he photographed the condemned pedophile – and Donald Trump | US News





Andres Serrano says he is not concerned with a controversial artist – but he certainly turned out to be one during his career.

The 75 -year -old New York found the fame (or infamy in the eyes of his criticism) with one of the most notorious works of art in history – his 1987 photograph entitled Piss Christ.

The representation of a crucifix submerged in the urine led to demonstrations denouncing the image as blasphemous – and it was vandalized while it was exhibited in a museum of French art in 2011.

“I don't work to be controversial,” he told Sky News. “I work that I feel like I need to do.

“For any reason, I have addressed many cultural things that have become cultural flash points.”

Image: Andres Serrano spoke to Sky News

Now, two of Serrano's most prominent and controversial subjects for his works make the headlines around the world.

Serrano photographed Jeffrey Epstein for a portrait in 2019, four months before the pedophile financier was found dead in a prison cell while waiting for a trial for sex trafficking. This is one of the latest known images of Epstein, whose death was deemed to be suicide.

Years earlier, Serrano took a picture of Portrait of Donald Trump in 2004 – the same year, the property magnate began playing on the TV series Apprentice.

While Trump faces a meticulous examination on his bonds spent with Epstein and pressure to publish all files in the case of the sex offender, Serrano offers a rare overview of the two men.

Photograph Epstein

The portrait of Epstein de Serrano was “23 years in progress,” he said, after accepting it in exchange for a sculpture that the rich collector owned that the artist wanted since the mid-1990s.

Image: Pic: Andres Serrano

At the time, Epstein was already a condemned sex offender who had served a prison sentence after pleading guilty in 2008 to solicit the prostitution of a minor.

Despite this, Serrano says he had no reservations on taking the photo because he “wanted the statue” that Epstein owned.

Serrano thought that the 16th century statue of the Virgin Mary was to be twinned by a statue he owned from St John.

“Jeffrey Epstein rolls in his grave laughing at the way he is still spoken,” says the artist.

“He was not an interesting guy. Except to be a pedophile, there was nothing in him who should have made him so interesting for so many people.”

Epstein “Collected of people”

Serrano – which was presented for the first time to Epstein in the mid -90s – said that he and his wife had “some meetings” with him and considered him a “strange guy”.

He said he “shocked” when he learned that Epstein had been “exposed and charged as a pedophile”.

“We have never seen this side of Epstein,” he said.

“For me, he looked like a guy who had no work and who was still on vacation to have fun.

“I never asked him where his money came from. I knew he was very rich. I also knew that he knew a lot of people.

“Jeffrey Epstein did not collect art but he collected people. He did his business to know everyone, whoever was a celebrity, famous, rich – anyone who has a reputation.”

Image: Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein. Pic: NBC

Serrano says he does not “judge” the subjects of his photograph, which also included members of Ku Klux Klan, and he was “happy” from the outcome of the portrait of Epstein.

But how does he think that the victims of Epstein feel seeing the image?

“I don't see how one thing has to do with the other,” he replied.

“Does it mean that the victims would feel better by looking at the portrait of him in the mugshot, what is a horrible image?”

Image: Jeffrey Epstein in 2017. Pic file: New York State sex offender registry via AP

He adds: “Their point of view on Jeffrey Epstein is very different from that of others. So they see something that we cannot even imagine what they see.”

Photograph Trump

While Serrano thinks that Epstein was without interest, his opinion on Trump could not be more different.

Image: Pic: Andres Serrano

He describes the American president as “fascinating” – so much so that he collected more than 1,000 articles related to him for an artistic installation called the game: all that Trump.

Objects, products and goods of goods had been created for Trump companies and brands, including Trump Vodka, Trump University and even Trump Steaks.

An 11 -foot high -speaking panel the word “ego” of the Trump Taj Mahal Resort in Atlantic City also appeared on the screen, as well as the clean portrait of Trump de Serrano.

Image: A sign of 11 feet high spelling the word “ego” of the Trump Taj Mahal casino in Atlantic City. Pic: Andres Serrano

He calls photography “one of the best portraits I have ever seen by Donald Trump”, and reveals that he had a special way of working with him – staying silent.

“I did not give him any reason to upset him,” explains Serrano.

“He uses you very quickly. (I didn't want to say) everything that would deactivate him or who would carry him or who would make him want to leave.”

“ Calm '' Trump '' tried to understand me '

SERRANO – whose photo of Trump was taken for the 2004 artist's portraits of the artist entitled America – says he spent about half an hour with the future American president to capture the image, describing him as “calm” throughout the process.

“I often like to leave people to their own thoughts when I take a portrait,” said the artist.

“I like to make the kind of portraits where I feel like I'm not even there. It's just you, the spectator and the goalkeeper.

“I think he was just trying to understand me. And so since we didn't speak, you know it was just a silent conversation between us.”

Read more: Everything we know about Epstein's “Friendship” in Epstein's “birthday book”?

The artist will not answer directly when he was asked if he was a supporter of Trump but calls him “the quintessence of the American dream”.

“I don't think the art world has ever taken Donald Trump seriously, except as a ridiculous subject,” he said.

Please use Chrome Browser for a more accessible video player

2:18 “It's a democrat hoax” – Trump on Epstein files

“My perception and my intention with Donald Trump were far from that, because I think it's a very simplistic way to do things.

“My vision is that he is a really intelligent guy.

“Whatever you think of him, you cannot chat with the fact that he arrives often and I think it's because Donald Trump is persistent. He is not letting go. He is like a pit bull who does not let go.”

“The story of Epstein will be buried”

Serrano also took a portrait photograph of the former presidential rival of Trump, Kamala Harris, for the magazine New Yorker, but says that the circumstances were very different.

“When I have a portrait for a magazine, I am happy to do for them, but there is no skin in the game for me,” he said.

Spotify This content is supplied by Spotify, which can use cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your authorization to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to change your preferences to activate Spotify cookies or to allow these cookies only once. You can change your settings at any time via the privacy options. Unfortunately, we could not check if you have granted Spotify Cookies. To display this content, you can use the button below to allow Spotify cookies of this session only. Activate cookies allow cookies once

Follow Trump100 on your podcast application

Despite the pressure confronted with Trump to make all the files related to the Epstein case public, Serrano thinks that “history will die at some point”.

“It's a bit like Kennedy's assassination. People are obsessed with conspiracy theories, theories on the assassination of John F Kennedy for years,” he said.

“It's a story that comes and goes, but I think this story will go.

“At one point, maybe a moment soon, the story of Jeffrey Epstein will be buried, with Jeffrey Epstein.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.sky.com/story/epstein-is-rolling-in-his-grave-laughing-artist-reveals-why-he-photographed-convicted-paedophile-and-donald-trump-13425082 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos