



Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated 17 development projects valued at around 1,200 crores during a visit to Imphal, Manipur. He has unveiled several development projects evaluated at 7,300 crosses by throwing the foundation stone in Churachandpur, Manipur, today. The event, held at the Kangla Fort complex, marked its first visit to the state since ethnic violence broke out between the Meitei and Kuki communities in May 2023. The PM Modi has declared, the energizing and diversity manipors are a force majeure of India. Projects inaugurated today, worth almost 7,000 crores, will improve the life of the people, in particular the tribal communities of the hills. “We have extended road connectivity to hundreds of villages, for the benefit of hill and tribes communities,” he said, noting that 3,700 crore have been invested in national highways in recent years, and new projects are worth 8,700 lastings are currently underway. He mentioned that we are working to make a symbol of peace, prosperity and progress. Prime Minister Modi inaugurated several key infrastructure projects in Manipur, including the new police headquarters in Mantripukhri, built at a cost of 101 crores, and a civil secretariat in the same area, built for 538 crore, Pti reported. As part of a total of 17 projects, Prime Minister Modi also inaugurated the Bhavans Manipur in Delhi and Kolkata, as well as the phase II developments of the western front of the Imhal river and the Mall path in the state capital. Other notable projects include the creation of “IMA” markets (mothers) in four different places, the development of Leishang Hiden Cultural and Heritage Park in the Imhal West district and infrastructure improvements for five government colleges through Imphal West, Thoubal and Kakching Districts, added the report. In addition, he inaugurated a four-way bridge over the Irang River on the Imphal-Jiribam NH-37 in the Noney district. An institutional building with staff districts of the Saikot Community Health Center (CHC) in the Churachandpur district was also among the projects launched. Also read | The manipur of the PM Modi visits “tokenism”, “serious insult” to state people: Kharge Indian Govt stands with people from Manipur Prime Minister Modi has addressed several ethnic communities, encouraging them to reject violence and help restore peace in the state. He pointed out that a new era of “hope and confidence” begins to emerge in the Northeast region. Also read | Prime Minister Modi congratulates Sushila Karki for taking an oath as Prime Minister of Nepal “I call on all groups to move forward on the path of peace to realize their dreams and secure the future of their children. Today, I promise that I am by your side. The Indian government is with the people of Manipur,” Years PM Modi said. He added: “Manipur has always been a land of hope, but unfortunately, it went through a difficult phase of violence. I met the affected people who live in the camps. After an interaction with them, I can say” Ummeed Aur Vishwas Ki Nayi Subah Manipur Mein Dastak of Rahi Hai “(a new Dawn and confidence is facing the hand of the hand).

