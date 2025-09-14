



A photo of aerial drone taken on August 28, 2025 shows an external view of the main place of the Shanghai cooperation organization (SCO) in northern Tianjin in northern China. (Photo: Xinhua) Earlier this month, Chinese President Xi Jinping proposed the Global Governance Initiative (GGI) to the meeting of the Cooperation Organization (SCO) Plus “of Shanghai (SCO), which seeks to strengthen and improve global governance in this world has flooded rapid changes and unprecedented challenges. The initiative focuses on a central issue of the time: what type of global governance system should be built and how it can be reformed and improved. Anchored in the objectives and principles of the Charter of the United Nations and guided by the vision of global governance with an in -depth consultation, a joint contribution and shared advantages, it calls for the construction of a fairer and more equitable global governance system and to move towards a community with a shared future for humanity. Eighty years ago, the United Nations Foundation opened a new chapter in global governance. Today, the world has entered a new period of turbulence and transformation, with global governance once again to a new crossroads. On the one hand, the historical tendencies of peace, development, cooperation and mutual benefits remain unchanged. On the other hand, the shadows of the mentality of the cold war, hegemonism and protectionism continue to haunt the world, while new threats and challenges continue to accumulate. Existing international institutions have shown three gaps: the serious under-representation of the world South, the erosion of automativity and an urgent need for greater efficiency. In this context, XI's proposal from the GGI is both appropriate and crucial. In his speech at the top of Sco Tianjin, XI described the fundamental concepts of the initiative – adhering to sovereign equality, respecting the international law of law, practicing multilateralism, advocating an approach centered on people and focusing on taking real. These five concepts define guiding principles, methods and ways of reforming and improving global governance, providing clear direction at this critical stage. These concepts arise from the objectives and principles of the Charter of the United Nations and respond to the shared aspiration of most countries. The objective is to strengthen the capacity of the existing international system and international institutions to take measures, to work effectively, to adapt to changes, to respond quickly and effectively to various global challenges and to serve the interests of all countries, in particular those in development. Commenting on the GGI, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said that it was of great importance to promote the development of international order towards a fairer and equitable direction. The GGI is another major initiative proposed by XI, following the global development initiative, the global security initiative and the global civilization initiative. The four global initiatives have their respective priorities and can be continued simultaneously. They inject stability and certainty into a turbulent world through the dimensions of development, security, civilization and governance, demonstrating the responsibility and action of China in international affairs. The more difficult times, the more imperative it becomes to maintain the original aspiration of peaceful coexistence and to strengthen the collective confidence of the world in win-win cooperation. Faced with a world marked by change and disorders, China will continue to be held on the right side of history, on the side of human progress and on the side of multilateralism. Guided by the vision of global governance on the basis of an in -depth consultation, a joint contribution and shared advantages, China will join all countries to explore means of reforming and improving global governance, working together to forge a brilliant future of peace, security, prosperity and progress.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.globaltimes.cn/page/202509/1343421.shtml The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

