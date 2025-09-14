I will restore the standards of public life! Sir Keir Starmer has promised impatiently before the general elections.

Yes, and how does it work?

After only 15 months in power, this Labor government drowns in a swamp of socialist Sleaze.

Starmer begins to make Boris Johnson look like Mother Teresa.

In the space of only a week, Starmer lost his deputy chief Angela Rayner and Peter Mandelson, his most important ambassador.

And with his former minister of housing and our former man in Washington, the Prime Minister revealed an astonishing shyness, a pathetic political weakness and a breathtaking lack of judgment.

With three pads, Keir continued to emphasize that he was the innocent victim of a campaign to defam the wicked media on the right. And it was simply not true.

The Minister of Housing had underpayed the right of stamp due to one of her houses of 40,000. She had to go there. But Starmer was the last to know.

And this week, the Prime Minister expressed his confidence in Peter Mandelson, even after Mandelson himself warned that there were more revelations Lurid to come on his special relationship with the condemned pedophile Epstein.

Mandelson had to go. And once again Starmer looked like the last to know.

Given known mandelsons with friendship with Epstein, this mentions the conviction that he has ever won the most prestigious work in British diplomacy in the first place.

And now there are pressing questions to which the PM must answer.

Lord Mandelson dismissed as an American ambassador after bomb emails

We are told that Starmer was strongly advised not to name Mandelson as our man in Washington. Did he ignore these tips?

Did the Prime Minister know that the man he had made of our ambassador to the United States had urged Epstein to fight for early release?

After having lost Angel and Mandy in six days of Sleaze and after hanging on their own until their positions are untenable, Starmer seems unfit for his functions.

The voices of the left say, well, these conservatives were just as bad.

Boris Johnson was not a paragon of moral virtue.

PM collapses in pieces

What is missing the central point after a cock-up too far, the conservatives were taken from Bojo.

Johnson went from a glorious landslide to unloved, even within his own party, remarkably quickly.

And while Labor deputies toriles with embarrassment to Mandelsons rushing the Yum Yum messages to his disgusting billionaire boyfriend, Keir Starmer seems to be exactly on the same trajectory as Boris.

This PM-MCH paper looks sustainable but collapses in pieces when it is under tension how long can it last?

It may be that Mandelson's political appointment and his humiliating fall will prove too far.

Starmer has promised growth and yet as flat lines of the economy, the only growth we see is Tawdry, a sordid socialist sordid.

Next week, this country will welcome the President of the United States during a state visit.

We should talk about the special relationship the most successful alliance between two nations of human history.

We should talk about trade, the threat of Russia and the links that bind the United States and the United Kingdom.

Instead, we are talking about the last work scandal.

Here are the standards that Starmer has restored in public life.

The sewer standards.

Sabrina Dogged by Tap Album Cover

You cannot help but notice that the cover of Sabrina Carpentiners Le Better Friend, below the left, is not light years from the original vision of vertebral taps Sense the glove.

Beautiful four -legged woman, anonymous male dominant just out of the shooting, the references on the dog.

And Sabrina is also perplexed by all stories like in 1982.

I am not allowed to have sex, but are you? Fome Sabrina, 26.

The goal of the photo was supposed to be cheeky and played.

Help for women is not so lively.

It is not upset, its regressive, says the charity.

Showing on all four legs with a man pulling his hair and calling him the best friend is not a subversion, it is a return to tired tropes that reduce women to pets.

I think helps women has one point.

But the spinal would certainly be on the side of the Sabrinas.

Tay no match madge

With the release of his 12th album, The Life of A Showgirl, Taylor Swift will become the best -selling singer of all time.

Which is not quite the same as the most important.

Taylor has currently sold 248 million albums.

Madonna sold 252 million.

Taylor will soon exceed Madonnas' number.

But how many songs Taylor Swift The Lover Music Might Might Swifty Award?

Madonna, on the other hand, has a juke-box full of unforgettable pieces engraved on our collective conscience.

Like a virgin, material girl, like a prayer, dad does not preach, the holidays, express yourself, crazy for you, a ray of light heard once, never forgotten.

Taylor Swift wrote a story of Love Love Love Cerfable Classic Classic.

But if you chose Taylor or Madonna for a karaoke night, there is only one winner.

In the very close future, Taylor Swift will have sold more records than Madonna.

But Madonnas' tunes strike those we will remember.

Men of men

Work competition to find a deputy chief to replace Angela Rayner in disgrace was an entirely female affair.

The big parts of the party decreed that no man should take the trouble to apply the work creation much more pro-female than they are in the real world.

The Labor Party has existed for 125 years, but while the conservatives are on their fourth leader, the Labor Party has never been led by a woman.

Margaret Beckett was briefly acting leader after the death of John Smiths, but they were quickly slaughtered from her in favor of a guy Tony Blair.

And two favorites books to replace Keir Starmer as the next leader are Wes Street and Andy Burnham.

Meanwhile, in North Korea, Kim Ju Ae, daughter of Kim Jong Un, should be his successor.

It therefore seems that North Korea will have its first leader wife before the Labor Party!

Sadiq Khannt Trier

Londons Oxford Street will be closed to buses and cars on Sunday, September 21, while Mayor Sadiq Khan shares his vision of a traffic without traffic.

Mayor Khan should have one day each year when he shares his vision of a knife without a knife.

Or a flashless London with the display.

Or a snatch-Littlestards telephone on bikes in London without bicycles.

Because the largest city in the world is currently ravaged by unprecedented crime levels.

And yet, the only people who Londons, the distraught mayor, Khan, want to get out of the street are … motorists and buses.

And ironically, it was the cars, buses and herds of electric bikes that allowed London to move this week when the city was paralyzed by driving drivers striking demanding an increase in their salary of 72,000 per year (already twice what a teacher wins), a reduction in their work week and a lot of other goodies, including the two tickets for LEGOLAND.

And these lazy, magnet and maximum train drivers have made an eloquent case.

For driverless trains.

Frightening sentence

Trump Ally Charlie Kirk, 31, was murdered during a university rally for his political convictions.

Do you think it couldn't happen here?

Be careful again.

Kirk was murdered the same week as John McDonnell, former Jeremy Corbyn Henchman, compared Nigel Farage to Hitler and Reform Uk in the Nazis.

To label your political opponents The Nazis or the foam is not simply the mark of a moron.

It's dangerous.

What we want to know about Prince Harry's 50 -minute meeting with King Charles is nothing.

No leaked to the American press.

No revelations in a Tell-All document on Netflix.

No inappropriate confessions to sycophanic celebrities.

The first meeting between Harry and Charles for 19 months was a private business.

He should remain so.

The king deserves all the merit of having stretched his hand to his son mouth, self-owning and error.

It has taken courage and compassion.

If Harry really wants to rebuild all the bridges he has burned with his family and his country, he must display more discretion than he has displayed him during his life in exile.

Keeping the Royal Cakehole firmly closed would not find Harry forgiven for all his nasty betrayals.

But that would be a start.