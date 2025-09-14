Beijing,

2009 was a year of hinge in Latin America. While Wall Street has undergone the tremors of the Lehman Brothers crisis, China has worked in the region and has moved the United States as the main trading partner in Brazil. A year after he will do the same in Chile and the next one in Per. After a year and a half, and with the return of Donald Trump to Casa Rosada, Washington is now trying to recover the lost hegemony. In the Opponent of the Disorders Manifuted by the Republican, His Administration is Committed to Belligence in Latin American Soil: It Takes on the Head of the Southern Command, Alvin Holsey, to make Lobby Against Chinese Investments, confronts the Brazilian Lula Da Silva for the Condemnation of his predecessor, Bolsonaro, and We Put Together an Ampulous Military Deployment in the Coast of Venezuela to threaten the Venezuela coast to threaten the coast of Venezuela Nicols Maduro. From Beijing, on the other hand, they advance in the opposite direction: they reject foreign interference in internal matters, promise to inject multimillionaire funds in the medium term, they work in visa exemptions and accuse Washington of having a FRA war mentality. In this diagram of two poles, the battle for world leadership is also waged in Latin America.

The tour made Admiral Hosey in August for the region not unnoticed in Zhongnanhai. The American official has toured thousands of kilometers, Argentina, Chile, Paraguay, the Dominican Republic and Panam to talk about the Chinese threat. As part of this concept, propose that the Communist Party seeks to export an authoritarian model, to extract precious resources and to establish infrastructures for possible double use, from space ports. From the Xi Jinping government, they have declared that the United States is still intervening “in the exchanges of China with the Latin American governments and that this attitude is linked to its radical ideology and the thought of French war. We hope that it recognizes the history of the friendship that exists between the two regions and which does not intervene or does not intervene to impose a Hegemon Play / 12 The Chinese ambassador for Latin American affairs, Qiu Xiaoqi, during a conference in Beijing.

The discomfort of the United States lies in the fact that the link between China and Latin America is exponentially deepened in the last DCADES. AF to be a simple diploma relationship to become a key partner, not only commercially with a rcording exchange of $ 500 billion in 2024, but also financial and strategic investments in infrastructure and energy such as Chinese power projects in Argentina, Brazil, Bolivia, Chile, Ecuador and Mexico, among others. While in 2000, the direct investment flow from the Asician giant was $ 10 billion on the continent, last year increased to 14,710 million and Xi Jinping promised at the top of the Ceuc which will increase in the short term. Before the American Diplomic Peter Lamelas, aspiring to the Ambassador to Argentina, linked Chinese investments to corruption and promised to travel the country to block them.

The same argument used the State Department at the beginning of the month to restrict visas to the citizens of Central America who have a type of link with China. Thanks to a declaration, the Trump government justifies the measure by declaring that it intended to counter the corrupt influence of China in Central America. The incendiary accusations against exchanges and cooperation of central America passing with China is completely lacking in the bases and demonstrate the total lack of respect for the United States to the Central America Expanding, I responded last week Jian, spokesperson for the Chinese Foreign Ministry. In addition, I stop that we use visas as weapons and which is used to intimidating small passes.

North American ships and Chinese umbrella

I think it was time for the revolutionary war against a powerful enemy, launched Maduro on Thursday before Trump's invasive threat. The Côte du Venezuela is the Hot Hot regional litigation point at that time. While American ships are installed in the Caribbean, under the hypothesis of operation against international drug trafficking, the Xi Jinping government condemns the offensive and defends the principle of non-intervention in internal matters. China is still opposed to external forces to intervene in domestic affairs. Some passes use weapons and their military strength to threaten other passes, explain Qiu Xiaoqi. This is a backup message that gives oxygen to the Venezuelan in a maximum voltage climate.

Maduro knows that China's rejection of Washington's strategy partly works as a protective umbrella. Last month, he showed up with the Chinese ambassador LAN HU and even presumed his link with Xi Jinping, proudly presenting a Huawei phone who would have given him his Asitic pair to maintain permanent contact. This cannot have intervened by Gringos, they Ufan. The two leaders were face to face in September 2023 in Beijing and last May, they met in Russia.

Lula pulsed

In the vast list of regional conflict projectors, Brazil also appears. “The United States should know that it does not deal with a banana Republica”, Lanz Lula Furioso. It was in response to Trump's pressures for the sentence at 27 years in prison for his ally Jair Bolsonaro and the threat of being willing to use the military media to protect freedom of expression in the world. The American offensive received the repudiation of China. “We oppose unilateralism and interference in the internal affairs of any other country,” insisted ambassador Qiu Xiaoqi. For there to be no doubt, note that China and Brazil are not only important business partners, but also firm supporters and friends of multilateralism.

The geopole dispute is open and is not Amrica Latina. “We don't need it. They need us,” Trump is jact in the region at the start of AO. It was a declaration of principles on its aggressive foreign policy, which has the tariff war and the fight against globalism for central axes. On the other side of the Pacific, China takes advantage of republican belligerance and the progress of dynamic bridges to build a new multilateralism. Thus, the warning of Xi Jinping in the current contine Ceuc: “intimidation and coconut leads only to isolation. Obviously, the message does not interpret the White House.