



Gujrat: A delegation from Pakistan Tehreek-i-insaf (PTI) led by the central president of Party, Chaudhry Parvez Elahi, and the secretary general Salman Akram Raja visited the families affected by urban floods in Gujrat on Saturday on the leadership of the Imran Khan Party.

Speaking on occasion, the former chief minister said that his government had sanctioned funds worth billions to reorganize the drainage of the city of Gujrat. If the PML-N government had not retained the funds, Gujrat would not have been overwhelmed today.

He said that his son Moonis Elahi had completed a 50 Cusec Rainwater Chowk pipeline in Boley Bridge with 400 million rupees while concrete roads built PML-N on the two major drains, Shah Hussain and Chah Tarang, which made drainage impossible.

The president of the PTI said that he had implemented Imran Khans Vision during his second term as CM.

Hold on with sure, Salman delivers an imrans message to workers

Elahi said her spouse had obtained the most votes in Pakistan, but they defeated him in the final results. I have never lost Gujrat to this day, but they are magicians that I have also been defeated. But don't worry, these seats and the funds they have eaten will be withdrawn from their belly. You may be sure that whenever there is a problem, each member of our family will come to your help.

The ex-CM said that Rescue 1122 was his project which now helped flood victims in Punjab. The PML-N should even show us a single quality project of our rescue 1122. We made Gujrat a division, and we also made districts of Talagang, Mirper, Taunsa, Wazirabad and Kot Addu.

Elahi said that the Wazirabad cardiology hospital was its project which was delayed by the N-League for nine years. When Allah Almighty gave me another chance, I finished the project.

Salman Akram Raja said all of the Punjab, and in fact all of Pakistan, was grateful to Parvez Elahi's services. I greet him. I came here with a message from Imran Khan from Adiala prison. Imran Khan ordered that at this time of disaster, each manager and worker of the PTI is with the people. People are waiting for Imran Khan today.

He said Imran Khan had been in prison for two years. This government has arrested projects adapted to PTI people and did not allow them to continue. The funds were wasted.

Ms. Samaira Elahi, Rasikh Elahi, Mian Imran Masood, Shaukat Basra and some former PTI legislators were also present on this occasion.

Posted in Dawn, September 14, 2025

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dawn.com/news/1941792/match-our-rescue-1122-project-elahis-challenge-to-pml-n The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos