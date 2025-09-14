Politics
Ireland feared that Great Britain tapped phones during Brexit discussions
TThe Irish government thought that its telephone calls and SMS had been monitored by the British intelligence services during the Brexit negotiations, Leo Varadkar, Taoiseach revealed, revealed.
Write in his memoirs, Speaking of my mindVaradkar said that his government knew that Great Britain had the capacity to listen to our calls and read our SMS and our emails when they met to discuss the release of the UKS from the EU.
Varadkar's claim, 46, coincides with Great Britain and Ireland by trying to reset Anglo-Irish relations after years of trouble after the Brexit 2016 referendum. The book gives an overview of the years of controversial negotiations, when Varadkar would lock the horns with Theresa May, Prime Minister from 2019 and Boris Johnson, 2022.
Varadkar and Johnson concluded an agreement to put a border in the Irish Sea
Pennsylvania
The level of mistrust is highlighted in a chapter called standing for Ireland, where Varadkar describes his suspicions on Great Britain and the EU as negotiations progressed. He says that the British delegation has installed a huge tender green object in its negotiation room where May could make calls without being heard. He referred to the tent in conversation with May saying: it is interesting equipment, before adding, we do not care about any of this.
According to Varadkar, May replied with an ironic smile: oh, we know that no.
He conceded that, while the British government had the capacity to monitor their communications, the Irish contingent had no way of stopping it and a limited capacity to detect it even. The Irish position was simply to repeat the conversations they had had in private during public commitments. In this way, the British did not need to monitor our calls to find out what we really thought, as we just said in public, said Varadkar.
Leo Varadkar at home in Dublin
Marc Osullivan
Addressing the Sunday Times, Varadkar said: what I said in the book, and that is what I really wanted to say is that we did not know if we were or not listened to, but we knew that they had the ability to do so. Many other governments have the capacity to listen to their friends and enemies. I thought it was much smarter to act on the basis they could be. There was therefore no secret strategies, because we could not necessarily have kept them secret.
Varadkar: The vote on equality of marriage was my most proud day of politics
Speaking of Mays cryptic comments and a green tent, he said: Yes, well, look, I don't think this is a confirmation or anything. But it was an interesting machine.
Michel Martin, Taoiseach, supported Varadkars comments and said that he always assumed that powerful countries could listen to his phone calls. Great Britain and Ireland have a good relationship, so they don't need to keep us under surveillance, he said.
Keir Starmer and I are trying to be frank with each other. He's not going to learn anything by listening to my phone calls that he will not learn by talking to me, he added.
In his book, Varadkar also says that he feared that Brexit will lead to a physical border on the island of Ireland and insisted that he would challenge the European Commission if such a scenario was presented. He said he would even have forced the commission to bring Ireland before the EU courts if a border between Ireland and Northern Ireland had been the result of talks.
Varadkar in 2020 with Michel Barnier, the negotiator of the head of the Brexit eus
Aidan Crawley / EPA
He said that he was never going to let Gael be in fine to be responsible for a border returning to the island because his adversaries of games had spent a century to blame him for the partition because of his predecessors signing the Anglo-Irish treaty 1921, which began at Motion Irelands towards the independence of Great Britain.
I wouldn’t do their lively lies a hundred years later, he said. If necessary, I would challenge the European Commission even force it to bring legal action against us. I would ask for a compromise or a better deal, he added.
Varadkar said he was not unhappy when Johnson replaced May in July 2019 because he was more flexible and less founded in principle than his predecessor.
He reveals how Johnson told him that they both needed an agreement on Brexit because they faced elections in their respective countries that they wanted to win.
The conversation between the two was followed by a meeting at Thornton Manor on the Wirral, where an agreement to put a border in the Irish Sea rather than on the island was finally agreed.
