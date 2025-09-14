Trump has prepared to impose sanctions on Russia if NATO members stop buying his oil

President Donald Trump said on Saturday that he was “ready” to impose “major sanctions” on Russia if all NATO countries agree to stop buying Russian oil.

In an article on his social media platform Truth Social, Trump wrote: “I am ready to make major sanctions against Russia when all NATO nations have agreed and started, and when all NATO nations cease to buy Russia oil.”

The American president added that he was ready to act immediately once NATO members have reached a consensus. “I'm ready to” leave “when you are. Say just when?”

Achieving such an agreement will be difficult. Turkey is the world's third importer of Russian oil after China and India. Even some EU member states, including Hungary and Slovakia, still count on Russia’s oil.

China prices

Trump also suggested the possibility that NATO members impose commercial prices up to 100% in China. These would be lifted once the war in Ukraine is over. He argued that “China has a strong control, and even grip, on Russia, and these powerful prices will break this handle”.

His comments come after a recent high -level summit between Chinese President Xi Jinping, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin. While Trump has already imposed prices of 25% on India for the purchase of Russian oil, China has so far been spared.

US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Alaska summit in August. Photo Gavriil Grigorov / Pool / AFP

