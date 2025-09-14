“No match between Pakistan and India”, the daring verdict of Yograj Singh before the high speed game





The former cricket player Yograj Singh made a daring statement before the India match against Pakistan at the Asian 2025 Cup in Dubai on Sunday, September 14, saying that men in green do not have the fire power necessary to compete with the rivals of the arc.

The team led by Suryakumar Yadav recorded a victory commander of nine counters during their Asian Cup opening match against the United Arab Emirates on Wednesday, September 10. On the other hand, Pakistan launched its campaign with a categorical victory of 93 points on Oman on Friday September 12.

However, Yograj saw no real competitions between traditional competitors. According to him, IPL has raised the status of Indian cricket players.

“Regarding Pakistan, what will he do? He can't compete with India. Since IPL has come to India, Indian players have become very large. Why?

“There is no match between Pakistan and India. It is not possible. Because the platform they play is clay. And the sky is the place where we play cricket. Heaven and soil have never met. It is not possible,” he added.

Yograj Singh does not see the Pakistani team walking on the way to progress, unless they change their mentality to the one who aligns with their legendary skipper Imran Khan.

“I think Pakistan should develop its own team and its own people. Just as we think of our players, Pakistan should also think about it. Imran Khan brought players who were fighting with poverty and supported them to play. This is why they won the World Cup. They need a process of reflection like Imran Khan,” said Yograj.

India Squad for Asia Cup: Suryakumar Yadav (C), Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardy Pandya, Shivam Dube, Jiteh Sharma, Axar Patel, Jiteh Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arsdeep Singh, Sanju Samon, Arsdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samon, Arsdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samon, Arsdep Rinku Singh.

Pakistan Squad for Asia Cup: Salman Ali Agha (C), Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Haasan Nawaz, Hussain Talaat, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohamma Mirza, Shaheen Afridi, Muqeem.

