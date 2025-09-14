Imran Khans' lawyers move the UN on torture complaints





Former Imran Khans Prime Minister, international lawyers have deposited a petition with the United Nations. They approached the United Nations Special Rapporteur on torture. The petition accuses the Pakistani authorities of submitting Khan to serious human rights violations during his detention.

The complaint was subjected by Perseus Strategies, an American law firm. He indicates that Khan faces a systematic scheme of abuse. According to the file, it is kept in solitary isolation for long periods. He was refused appropriate medical care. His food is described as dangerous and contaminated. Its access to a legal advisor and family visits is restricted.

The petition argues that these conditions constitute a torture. He says Pakistan does not comply with its international obligations. The country has ratified the convention against torture (CAT). It is also a party of the International Alliance on Civil and Political Rights (PICPR). The two treaties prohibit cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment.

The Khans family has also expressed their concerns. His son Sulaiman Khan said that his father was kept in conditions unfit for any human being. He added that such treatment violates fundamental rights and dignity. His other son, Kasim Khan, recalled that the UN had already declared a prison sentence from Khans. He said that current conditions show how far the authorities are ready to break it. He insisted, however, that the resolution of his fathers remains strong.

Zulfi Bukhari, Khans advisor to international affairs, also commented. He said Khan is under an illegal imprisonment sentence and degrading treatments. He added that despite these conditions, Khan remains a symbol of peaceful resistance and courage.

The United Nations Special Rapporteur on Torture reports directly to the Human Rights Council. The office can investigate credible torture complaints. He can request information visits to the country concerned. He can also submit reports to the United Nations General Assembly and exert diplomatic pressure for compliance.

Imran Khan, 71, has been in prison since August 2023. He was arrested after the deposit of a series of cases against him. These cases range from corruption accusations to accusations related to terrorism. His arrest occurred a year after his move from his duties with a vote without confidence in April 2022.

