Kellogg explained his opinions at the Yes annual conference in Kyiv on the Ukrainian war. For security reasons, the conference could not be written until Saturday after that, according to the Finnish news agency STT.

Like President Trump, Kellogg admitted that he considered that it was easy to put an end to the Ukrainian war, but it turned out to be difficult. He stressed that the end of the war did not depend on the Ukrainians or the President Volodmr Zelensk, who made Kellogg SNUL to find a solution.

“They are not an obstacle to progress, but (Vladimir) Putin and Russia are,” said Kelllogg.

The retired general Kellogg also suggested that Russian drones flying in Poland, or the American civilian civil factory, which was in Western Ukraine, was not a result, but an intentional activity. “If something like it happens, someone will send you a snum and it is better to answer it,” he said

The Finnish news agency Stt noted that Kelloggi's frustration was sincere.

“If you have learned history, you have already mentioned this film in Europe,” said Kellogg, referring to Hitler's activities before the Second World War.

“If you do not send history, you head to the Third World, you will like it or not,” he added.

The Kellogg SNUL is not only a headache for the SDA of Ukraine, but a much wider problem. He expressed his conviction, among others, that China wants to go to war because it attracts the attention of him.

Kellogg stressed during the conference that he was not President Trump, but on behalf. “Maybe my return ticket to countries will be drawn,” he joked.

Zelenski, who was the first at the conference, noted that because of the presence of Kellogg, the inhabitants of kyiv could rest in all the arms of Russian drones.

Zelenski again confirmed his desire to keep in question with Putin.

“But not through Americans or Europeans, because it concerns our country and our people,” he said.

Stubb: The best security guarantee is membership of the European Union

After Zelenski, Finnish President Alexander Stubb went on stage and replaced the SNU by former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on members of the European Union of Ukraine.

“I compel it in your presence, Mr. Johnson, but one of the best security guarantees for Ukraine is membership of the European Union,” says Stubb.

“It took me a long time to do it in Finland for a long time,” said Johnson.

“This was the case, and here too, the heart of the thing: Finland did not (previously) had the complete sovereign to decide its membership in the EU and should never arrive in Ukraine,” said Stubb with accompanied applause.

On Saturday, the theme of the Yes conference was, among other things, the development of war and drones. The second moderator of the discussion was the former Prime Minister Sanna Marin.

There was also a small conveyor line in the conference room, with more than 300 folding drones directly on the front.

Johnson: send a European Ved to Ukraine

Johnson invited Europe to send its wizard immediately to Ukraine.

The former British Prime Minister criticized Russia's opposition to the presence of Europe on the surface of Ukraine.

“If they do not want the colors to be on the Ukrainian surface, I have a brilliant idea of ​​letting them go,” Johnson told kyiv independent Friday in kyiv. “The only country that has sent colors to the Ukrainian surface is Russia.”

Boris Johnson Author / Source: Scanpix / EPA / Ritchie B. Tongo

At the conference, Johnson also expressed his dissatisfaction with the European Allies of the Conference.

European leaders have been discussing security guarantees in Ukraine for several months. The latest proposals will be provided by the placement of foreigners in Ukraine to prevent a possible new Russian invasion, but the placement of wages would only take place in the event of a ceasefire.

“We are entering the problem of a kind of chicken and ridiculous egg (Russian President Vladimir) Putin, where all SE-Salled security guarantees and the presence of foreigners only become relevant after the ceasefire of the ceasefire,” said Johnson.

“And if we and we say that the placement of wages is only after a cease-fire, these conditions may never be settled,” he added.

The independent Kyiv noted that Russia had no intention of being and that the Kremlin did not hide it in any way.

On August 30, the Russian Russian arms chief announced that Moscow would continue both the front rocket and the mass rocket and the drone and the drone against Ukrainian cities.

Johnson's SNU should be placed immediately in Ukraine without the authorization of Moscow and without waiting for the army.

“Do it,” he said, when he was asked if Europe only needed courage to leave the remaining Russian red line.

“We need something that would go inside the Kremlin and would make them come to make them fundamentally and strategically,” he said.

“And although it can be impossible to get Putin out of hiva areas, the cost of recovery in the areas is too high … because LS has already expressed its phenomenon,” said Johnson Snas Snas.

“And the way LS can confirm that his phenomenon would be to say that the coalition Will will arrive,” he added.

Johnson stressed that the European VED in Ukraine would mainly be to offer points of sale and logistics, and not for direct revival operations, in part because “Ukrainians are much more qualified to maintain war than Western Europeans”.

“But the aim of their presence is to emphasize that Ukraine decides which washing of war will come in Ukraine, not in Russia,” he added.