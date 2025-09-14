Rajapaksa, Hasina, Oli: is there a puppeteer behind political upheavals in the Indian subcontinent?





The analysis of what is called the uprising of the Z generation in Nepal reveals that it took three months to the public to reject President Gotabaya Rajapaksa from Sri Lanka in July 2022, 15 days to throw the Sheikh Hasina from Bangladesh in August 2024 and only two days to eliminate Kp Sharma Ola from Nepal on September 9, 2025.

Former South Asian leaders Sheikh Hasina, Gotabaya Rajapaka, Kp Sharma Oli and Imran Khan – all formerly powerful, now out of power in the midst of political storms.

Although the three leaders are virtual despots, their intelligence agencies and the political police could not take up the uprising in the digital world before translating on the ground in chaos and chaos with innocent killed and mutilated. The uprising support was digital applications such as Chinese Tik Tok, American applications like Discord, Viber, Facebook, etc. With orchestration carried out by the algorithm manipulating puppeteers or oligarch with bags of silver, seated in Western or in Europe or in Russia or in China or any part of the world.

The mayor of Kathmandou Balendra Shah was declared leader by a Western magazine in 2023, his rival Rabi Lamichane played the digital activism card and added to this political pot-up a multitude of NGOs financed by the West and the result is there to see by burning Katmandou.

It is interesting to note that Rajapaksha, Sheikh Hasina and Oli were all anti-West and played in the hands of the Chinese for their own political survival. Rajapaksha gave the port of Hambantota to the Chinese, Sheikh Hasina plans to give sea ports Chittagong and Mongla to China and Oli had access to the Chinese ports for his landlocked land country. What is also significant is that only six days ago before being thrown from power by crowds in Kathmandu, Oli attended the military parade in Beijing, neither he nor its Chinese managers having an idea of ​​the imminent political hurricane. The fact is that even Indian agencies have also been caught off guard for the political upheavals of the Indian subcontinent.

While in the era of algorithm, AI and deep counterfeits, it is impossible to prevent the instigation, radicalization and political polarization of youth obsessed with Net, the Arab Spring and the East of Isis shows that chaos leads to more chaos and brutal violence with the old leadership to become politically massacred and not have the bandwidth to a country. The institution can be destroyed in a few minutes, but it takes centuries to build one. Politics is a question of compromise and not of instant results as young people await it.

However, the uprising in the Indian subcontinent is also a manifestation of poor governance in these countries with high levels of young people and OTT dramas recalling young people from utopia in the West. The fact is that it was the creeping political corruption that has managed these three countries. The same thing could have happened in Myanmar and Pakistan if the army generals had not shot down all the troubles and the threat of their regimes.

Although intelligence agencies, even with their best intentions and capacities, will not be able to take the digital political feeling, it is up to political leaders like Prime Minister Narendra Modi to continue to have direct intervention with young people and the public in order to understand in which direction is the breath. This is the government in the power to be more responsible for the public with the ease of doing business at the next level so that young people are independent and do not look at political leaders for jobs.

The main thing is that perception is greater than reality these days and it is up to the government to go beyond tired and obsolete Babas for direct communication with young people. Disinformation is the first step in the regime change.

