Politics
PM Modi to inaugurate the conference of the three -day armed forces in Kolkata on September 15
Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a public meeting in Kolkata, August 22, 2025. | Photo credit: PTI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate a conference of commanders three days on the armed forces at the headquarters of the East Command in Kolkata on September 15.
By focusing on reforms, transformation and operational preparation, the theme of this year's conference is “the year of reforms – transforming for the future”.
“The objective of the conference reflects the engagement of the armed forces towards institutional reforms, more in-depth integration and technological modernization, while supporting a high level of multi-domain operational preparation,” said an official.
Mr. Modi will reach Kolkata on Sunday (September 14, 2025) Jorhat evening in Assam and spend the night at Raj Bhavan in Kolkata.
Visit of Kolkata for the second time in less than a month, Mr. Modi will inaugurate the conference on Monday September 15, 2025) at the registered office of the Indian army of the Indian army, Vijay Durg, former fort William, said the manager.
The Prime Minister will leave from Kolkata on Monday September 15, 2025) afternoon for Purnea in Bihar, he said.
The conference in Kolkata comes after Operation Sindoor in May, which was launched following the terrorist attack of Pahalgam which cost the life of 26 innocent civilians.
The Sindoor operation, which was designed as a punitive and targeted campaign to dismantle the terrorist infrastructure through the control line and more deeply inside Pakistan, presented a calibrated and tri-service response embodying precision, professionalism and the goal, said the manager.
The function will be followed by Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, the national security advisor Ajit Doval, the defense staff chief, General Anil Chauhan, and the defense secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh, among others.
The combined conference of commanders (CCC) serves as a brainstorming forum for the armed forces, bringing together the best civil and military leaders in the country to exchange opinions at conceptual and strategic levels.
The CCC lastly took place in Bhopal in 2023, which was inaugurated by the Prime Minister.
A defense press release said that the three-day September 15 deliberations will seek to further strengthen the armed forces, “which are agile and decisive in an increasingly complex geo-strategic landscape”.
He stressed that the conference, continuing the tradition of inclusive engagement, will star in interactive sessions with officers and staff of various ranks of the armed forces, ensuring that the prospects in the field enrich the discussions at the highest level.
Mr. Modi, during his last visit to Kolkata on August 22, set the foundation stone for and inaugurated multiple development projects worth 5,200 crosses in Western Bengal.
Published – September 14, 2025 09:24
|
Sources
2/ https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/west-bengal/prime-minister-narendra-modi-armed-forces-conference-kolkata-september-15-2025/article70048211.ece
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Body Cam shows 50k $ damage to vandal-caused school
- Watch: Former CDC doctor says we're on track to see the rise in preventable diseases under Kennedy
- Donald Trump says to Kate Middleton “ You You Beautiful '' during the state visit
- The profile of Erick Thohir that Prabowo went from the Minister of Bumn to the Menpora
- Mens Tennis Set to participate in the Harvard invitation this weekend
- Two earthquakes in southern Japan today: What do you know
- Adding more questions to the citizenship test in the last step to redo the legal immigration process
- Sewa Pakhwada, Projects for women, wishes pay for PM
- Invest in courageous and progressive journalism
- How much does Amazon pay? Amazon increases the starting benefits of the UK staff.
- Uri Football to play 2026 home games in Centerville Bank Stadium
- Trump lounges in the ceremonial at the castle of Windsor to start his 2nd state visit to the United Kingdom