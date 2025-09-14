PM Modi to inaugurate the conference of the three -day armed forces in Kolkata on September 15

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate a conference of commanders three days on the armed forces at the headquarters of the East Command in Kolkata on September 15.

By focusing on reforms, transformation and operational preparation, the theme of this year's conference is “the year of reforms – transforming for the future”.

“The objective of the conference reflects the engagement of the armed forces towards institutional reforms, more in-depth integration and technological modernization, while supporting a high level of multi-domain operational preparation,” said an official.

Mr. Modi will reach Kolkata on Sunday (September 14, 2025) Jorhat evening in Assam and spend the night at Raj Bhavan in Kolkata.

Visit of Kolkata for the second time in less than a month, Mr. Modi will inaugurate the conference on Monday September 15, 2025) at the registered office of the Indian army of the Indian army, Vijay Durg, former fort William, said the manager.

The Prime Minister will leave from Kolkata on Monday September 15, 2025) afternoon for Purnea in Bihar, he said.

The conference in Kolkata comes after Operation Sindoor in May, which was launched following the terrorist attack of Pahalgam which cost the life of 26 innocent civilians.

The Sindoor operation, which was designed as a punitive and targeted campaign to dismantle the terrorist infrastructure through the control line and more deeply inside Pakistan, presented a calibrated and tri-service response embodying precision, professionalism and the goal, said the manager.

The function will be followed by Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, the national security advisor Ajit Doval, the defense staff chief, General Anil Chauhan, and the defense secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh, among others.

The combined conference of commanders (CCC) serves as a brainstorming forum for the armed forces, bringing together the best civil and military leaders in the country to exchange opinions at conceptual and strategic levels.

The CCC lastly took place in Bhopal in 2023, which was inaugurated by the Prime Minister.

A defense press release said that the three-day September 15 deliberations will seek to further strengthen the armed forces, “which are agile and decisive in an increasingly complex geo-strategic landscape”.

He stressed that the conference, continuing the tradition of inclusive engagement, will star in interactive sessions with officers and staff of various ranks of the armed forces, ensuring that the prospects in the field enrich the discussions at the highest level.

Mr. Modi, during his last visit to Kolkata on August 22, set the foundation stone for and inaugurated multiple development projects worth 5,200 crosses in Western Bengal.