



Donald Trump said the United States will move to impose sanctions on Russia on the condition that all NATO countries cease to buy Russian oil and set prices of 50 to 100% on China.

In a social article on Truth on Saturday, the American president said he was ready to strike “go” to energy sanctions if NATO treated his calls, which, according to him, would help the war in Ukraine faster.

“I am ready to make major sanctions against Russia when all NATO nations have accepted and started doing the same thing, and when all NATO nations stop buying Russia oil,” Trump wrote.

Trump wants the EU imposing 100% prices on China and India

The American president would push the European Union to tax Indian and Chinese products at higher rates due to their dependence on Russian oil.

“NATO's commitment to win (the Ukraine War) was much less than 100%, and the purchase of Russian oil, by some, was shocking! This considerably weakens your negotiation position and the power of negotiation on Russia.

“I think that, the more NATO, as a group, placing prices of 50% to 100% on China, to be completely withdrawn after the war with Russia and Ukraine.”

Trump has repeatedly threatened Russia with additional sanctions as a means of hitting the necessary income to maintain his war effort, but has not succeeded, frustrating Ukraine.

His attempted pressure on NATO occurs at a time when Washington and his allies seek to show a firmer degree of determination against Moscow, but Mr. Trump has sometimes been considered reluctant to face Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The American president has faced criticism at home for having two weeks dead time for Russia, but allowing them to pass without concrete action.

An investigation by the Pew Research Center last month showed that the majority of Americans were not confident in the decision of Trump concerning the Russian-Ukraine War.

He also showed that 33% of people thought that the American president favored Moscow too much, against 6% who said it of kyiv.

The member not of EU NATO, Trkiye, depends on Russian oil

Energy income remains the most important source of the Kremlin in cash to finance the Ukraine war, making oil and gas exports a central target of Western sanctions.

But managers and analysts warn that the aggressive borders of Russian crude also have risks of increasing world oil prices, a prospect that could reduce Western economies and weaken public support to measures.

In August, the European Union was the fourth Russian gross buyer, representing 6% of Moscow's total export income, according to the Center for Research on Energy and Clean Air.

EU purchases were level with Trkiye, who also bought 6%, and remained the third Russian oil buyer after China and India since 2023.

Imports from Europe of Russian fossil fuels on the whole have dropped considerably since the start of the Ukraine war in 2022.

Donald Trump previously described his relationship with Vladimir Putin (left) as “very close”. (Reuters: Kevin Lamarque)

But Mr. Trump's requests on Saturday were not sent to the EU, but to NATO in particular, which includes nations not of the EU such as Trkiye.

Trkiye's position in the transatlantic alliance is complex. It provides military support to Ukraine, but is also aligned with Russia.

Being the oriental goalkeeper of NATO, it is a strong military power and however has only an army exceeded by America, outside the treaty, Washington and Ankara do not share close ties.

The other members of the Alliance with 32 states involved in the purchase of Russian oil include Hungary and Slovakia.

It is not clear if Mr. Trump would like to directly face Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan or Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbn.

This leaves uncertainty as to whether threats could actually lead to new prices or a ban on Russian oil purchases.

Possible collateral damage of more prices on China

Trump supports NATO imposing a collective rate of 50 to 100 on Chinese imports, then withdrawing them after the end of the Ukraine War would weaken Beijing's economic hold on Moscow.

Even if it was accepted, it is not clear how NATO could act as a block on trade issues, which relate to the economy and do not fall under its main discount as a defense alliance.

The United States and China are already locked in a trade war after Mr. Trump hit Chinese products with 145% prices this year, which prompted China to retaliate with 125% import tax on American products.

NATO announces the operation “Eastern Sentry” after the incursion of the drone in Poland

NATO announces its intention to strengthen the defense of the European eastern flank two days after Poland killed Russian drones which had violated its airspace.

Taxes at this level were essentially a blockade on trade between the two largest economies in the world, causing concerns about the global growth that have led to negotiations that have reached the prices taken by the two nations.

In order for commercial negotiations to take place, America has lowered its prices against China to a top at the top of 30%, while China has reached its rate at 10%.

The American president has already imposed an additional tax on the import of 25% on India's goods for the purchase of Russian energy products, bearing total punitive rights on Indian products at 50% and embittered trade negotiations between the two democracies.

NATO members are imposing new import tax increases to China, and its reprisals may undergo collateral damage to American and European economies.

The president of the EU Ursula von der Leyen declared this week in her speech on the state of the union according to which any new sanctions package would comply with the EU rules, including “the long-standing principle that our sanctions do not apply extra-territorial”.

On Friday, during an appeal, the finance ministers of the group of seven nations in the United States, in the United Kingdom, in Canada, France, Germany, Italy and Japan discussed new sanctions against Russia and possible prices on the countries which they consider to be “allowing” the war in Ukraine.

During the appeal, the representative of American trade Jamieson Greer and the secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent called on their counterparts to have a “unified front” to cut “the income funding the Putin war machine”.

Mr. Trump's letter also arrives at a tenuous period for NATO because it commits additional resources to the new Sentry of the operation on its eastern flank, launched Friday in response to Russian drones entering the Airspace of Poland last week.

ABC / Son

