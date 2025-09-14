



President Donald Trump said on Saturday that he was ready to make major sanctions against Russia once all NATO countries have started to do the same thing and suspend their oil purchases in Moscow.

He also urged NATO countries to impose prices from 50% to 100% on China, which, according to him, should be withdrawn after the end of the Russian-Ukraine war.

China has a strong control, and even adhesion, on Russia, and these powerful rates will break this handle, wrote Trump in a social article of truth, which, according to him, was the text of a letter sent to all the nations of NATO and to the world.

The Treasury Secretary, Scott Bessent, praised the Trumps, the move to urge NATO nations to impose strict sanctions on China.

It is only with a unified effort which cuts the funding income of the war machine from Poutines to the source that we can apply sufficient economic pressure to put an end to the insane murder, Bessent on X.

Trump has repeatedly threatened to impose sanctions on Russia with regard to his invasion of Ukraine, but has so far prevented it from doing so.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy urged the allies not to seek apology to avoid sanctions.

I urge all the partners to stop looking for apology not to impose sanction Seurope, the United States, the G7, the G20, Zelinskyy wrote on X on Saturday.

It is necessary to reduce the consumption of Russian oil, which will certainly reduce Russia's ability to fight. We can hear the position of the United States, and this position should be heard by all those who still choose Russian supplies rather than from other partners, he added.

Earlier this month, the president said he was ready to head to a second phase of Russia sanction, but has not yet imposed the samples.

Part of the reluctance of Trums to impose strict economic sanctions can be partly because he hopes to be able to negotiate a peace agreement between Ukraine and Russia, analysts said in CNBC.

The second reason … is that there is a feeling that if Russia is defeated … then it has no choice but to go even further with China, and that, potentially, would strengthen the position of Chinas, told CNBC earlier this month.

Trumps Saturday Post underlines that he focuses on NATO nations to put pressure on Russia to put an end to his war.

As you know, natos' commitment to be won was much less than 100%, and the purchase of Russian oil, by some, was shocking! Trump wrote in the post.

This considerably weakens your negotiation position and the power of negotiation, on Russia, he continued.

Hungary and Slovakia have continued to buy Russian fossil fuels, arousing criticism from Trump officials.

We want to move all Russian gases. President Trump, America and all EU nations, we want to end the Russian-Ukraine war, Chris Wright, American energy secretary, said on Friday.

