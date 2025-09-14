Prime Minister Narendra Modi will have 75 years on Wednesday, September 17. The Bharatiya Janata (BJP) party has planned a series of programs across the country to mark the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Born under the name of Narendra Damodardas Modi in the indescribable city of Mehsana, Gujarat, it was the CM of the State for three consecutive mandates (2001-14) and is now the Prime Minister for the third time.

The BJP and its supporters celebrate Modis' birthday under the name of Sewa Diwas (service day) with various social service activities, including blood donation camps, cleanliness readers and health camps.

The BJP will organize more than two weeks “Sewa Pakhwada” from September 17. According to the plan, the BJP will organize events across the country during the Sewa Pakhwada to observe until October 2, the birthdays of birth of Mahatma Gandhi and former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri.

As part of this initiative, activities such as blood donation camps, health control camps, cleaning readers, environmental protection campaigns, exhibitions, dialogue programs, distribution of assistance to disabled people, the Modrifice Marathon, sports festivals and drawing competitions will take place.

Yuva Morcha (Youth Wing) of the BJP will organize “Namo Yuva Run” in 75 cities, with more than 10,000 participants in each rally.

Before these major events, district workshops were organized between September 6 and 10, while Mandal level workshops were organized between September 11 and 13.

Blood donation camps, cleanliness checks The programs to be observed from September 17 to October 2 are as follows:

-September 19 (first phase): blood donation camps in 1000 districts in the country.

-September 18 to October 2 (second phase) – Blood donation camps at each mandal.

-September 18 to October 2 – Massive cleanliness leads to schools, hospitals, stations, bus stands, namghars, temples, parks, rivers and historic places.

The painting competition on Viiksit Bharat will be organized by the Ministry of Culture, the Government of India, to initiate maximum participation of students and thus link young people to the vision of the “Viksit Bharat” by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The themes must understand “Viiksit Bharat”, “Atmanirbhar Bharat” and “Digital India.

Sunil Bansal is in charge The BJP appointed Sunil Bansal, its national secretary general, the head of the 15 -day “Sewa Pakhwada”.

Bansal, a key leader of the BJP since 2014, had previously ensured organizational responsibilities in Odisha, Bengal and Telangana for the Lok Sabha elections, as well as in the post of organizational secretary of the Uttar Pradesh, where he played a key role in the return of the BJP in power in the Uttar Pradesh after several years.

Now sentenced to “Sewa Pakhwada”, Bansal has already organized workshops with BJP leaders across the country to prepare for the Méga campaign.

The Minister of the Union for the Environment and the Forests Bhupender Yadav and the secretary general of the BJP, Sunil Bansal, while speaking to a press conference last week, announced that the BJP will launch the campaign “Atmanirbhar Bharat, Viksit Bharat” on December 25.

Infra projects in Delhi The BJP government in Delhi would launch several projects, including several level parking lots in GK and Punjabi Bagh, the long-awaited over-foot in Rajputana rifles and Nand Nagari Flyover, under the 75th anniversary of Sewa Pakhwada, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the officials said on Saturday.

The Minister of Union, Amit Shah, will launch 15 projects, including hospital blocks, 101 Arogya Mandir and 150 dialysis centers on the anniversary of PM Modi on September 17 during a Delhi government event at the Thyagraj stadium.

The Delhi government will launch other projects and initiatives in the coming days to celebrate Gandhi Jayanti on October 2.

Drone Show in Pune In Pune, to mark the 75th anniversary of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a great way, the city deputy and the Minister of State of the Union for Cooperation and Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol organizes a spectacular drone laser show to highlight the achievements of the PMS during his 11 -year term.

On September 16, the day before the PMS anniversary, a drone show, a Help Camp for Abled differently and a musical evening will be organized at SP College Ground, the deputy during Indian Express.

A spectacular drone show, Jyotine Tejachi Aarti, will be organized to express her birthday wishes to the PM. Mohol said it will be the first time in the Maharashtra that a drone show will be organized on the lines of the shows in Ayodhya and Varanasi in the past.

Odisha: Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam In a gesture of gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his 75th anniversary, the government of Odisha said Thursday that it would plant 75 Plants Lakh through the State on September 17, as part of the campaign “ Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam ''.

“In recognition of PM's commitment to the development of Odisha and his good will towards the people, 75 Lakh trees will be planted throughout the state in one day on September 17 under the campaign” EK Ped Maa Ke Naam “. This will be the gift of people to the Prime Minister,” said Minister -in -Chief Mohan Majhi.

How does PM Modi celebrate his birthday? Narendra Modi often spends his birthday to interact with citizens, launching social protection plans or participating in public service initiatives, instead of hosting personal celebrations.

