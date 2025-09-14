PM Modi en Assam today for the inauguration, foundation of 18,530 CR Worth Projects. Complete route and agenda here





Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate and lay the basic stone of the main infrastructure and industrial development projects 18,530 crosses in Assam today, September 14.

Prime Minister Modi will start the day by throwing the foundation stones of various projects in Darrang around 11 a.m. and addressing a public service.

In Darrang, the Prime Minister will throw the foundation stone for several projects. The projects include the Darrang Medical College & Hospital and GNM School and BSC Nursing College, strengthening medical training and the provision of health care in the region; Project of Ring Road Guwahati which will improve urban mobility, will decongate traffic and improve connectivity in and around the capital; And the Kuruwanarengi bridge on the Brahmaputra river, improving connectivity and promoting socio-economic development in the region.

Subsequently, it will inaugurate the Numaligarh refinery plant from Assam Bio-Ethanol Private Limited in Golaghat around 1:45 p.m. The project aims to promote clean energy and reduce dependence on fossil fuels.

This is an important step towards promoting clean energy. The foundation stone for the polypropylene plant of the Numaligarh refinery will also be laid. This work will stimulate the local economy and encourage job creation, said the Prime Minister in an article on X on Saturday.

At 2:30 p.m., PM Modi will also lay the foundation stone of the Polypropylene factory of Numaligarh Refinery Limited (NRL). This factory will add a significant value to the petrochemical sector of Assams, will generate employment possibilities and contribute to the overall socioeconomic development of the region.

The 100th birth anniversary of Bhupen Hazarika On Saturday, after having concluded his visit to Manipur, his first since ethnic violence in 2023, Prime Minister Modi went to Guwahati, where he approached the 100th birthday celebrations of Bharat Ratna Bhupen Hazarika.

The Prime Minister expressed his wish for the waves of Bhupen's music to continue to flow everywhere, constantly. Originally from Bhupen Hazarika as a great champion of the unity and integrity of India, the Prime Minister stressed that the government worked to realize its dreams of a prosperous Northeast.

“Bhupen da (older brother) was a great champion of the unity and integrity of India. Decades ago, when the Northeast was a victim of negligence, the Northeast was left to burn in the fire of violence and separatism, Bhupen Da continued to give voice to the unity of India even in these difficult moments. He dreamed of a prosperous Assam. declared the PM Modi.

In Western Bengal and Bihar on Monday On September 15, the Prime Minister will visit Western Bengal and inaugurate the 16th Combined Conference of Commanders-2025 in Kolkata, around 9:30 am.

Subsequently, the Prime Minister will visit the Bihar and inaugurate the new terminal building at Purnea airport around 2:45 p.m. He will also throw the foundation stone and inaugurate several development projects 36,000 crores in Purnea and contact the collection on occasion. He will also launch the National Makhana Board in Bihar, where the elections should take place later this year.

