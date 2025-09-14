



The war in Ukraine would end if all NATO countries stopped buying Russia oil, said Donald Trump.

The American president, in an article on his social platform Truth on Saturday, said that the commitment of the alliance to win the war “was much less than 100%” and that the purchase of Russian oil by certain members is “shocking”.

This “considerably weakens your negotiation position and your negotiation power on Russia,” he said.

The member of NATO, Turkey has been the third largest Russian oil buyer since 2023, after China and India, according to the Center for Research on Energy and Clean Air, with its Hungarian and Slovakia colleagues who also buy energy supplies in Moscow.

A ban on NATO on practice and prices on China “would also be of great help to put an end to this mortal war, but ridiculous,” he added.

The president said that NATO members should also put 50% of prices on China from 50% to 100% – and remove them only if the conflict ends.

“ The grip of China '' on Russia

“China has a strong control, and even grip on Russia,” said Trump, and powerful prices “will break this handle”.

The American president has already imposed an import tax of 25% on goods from India on the purchase of Russian energy products.

Trump said that the war has appeared on his predecessor Joe Biden and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

He did not include Russian President Vladimir Putin in this list, who launched the invasion.

Image: President Donald Trump in a New York Yankees baseball match on Thursday. Pic: after picture: Pic: AP

The village changes their hands

On the battlefield on Saturday, Russian troops took control of the village of Novomykolavka in the southeast region of Dnipropetrovsk in Ukraine, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

A drone attack struck an oil refinery in the city of UFA, around 870 miles (1,400 km) from the border with Ukraine, said the local governor, calling him a terrorist incident.

Read more on Sky News: everything we know about the murder of Kirk Murder SuspènePal, the first woman pmman admits a fire fire fire fire

Please use Chrome Browser for a more accessible video player

0:29 drones slaughtered in Poland

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said on Friday that the 32 -country alliance would place military equipment at the border with Belarus, Russia and Ukraine to dissuade potential Russian aggression.

The “Eastern Sentry” operation followed the provocative incursion on Wednesday by several Russian drones in the Air Space of Poland, another member of NATO.

Polish forces have shot drones, which, according to Moscow, was lost because they were stuck.

Please use Chrome Browser for a more accessible video player

1:54 Prince Harry surprise visit to Ukraine

Prince Harry surprise visit

Friday, the Duke of Sussex made a surprise visit to Ukraine, promising to do “everything possible” to help the recovery of injured military staff.

Travel on a night train for kyiv, Prince Harry, who has since left the country, told the Guardian: “We cannot stop the war, but what we can do is do our best to help the recovery process.

“We have to keep it [the war] at the forefront of the minds of people. I hope that this trip will help bring it home to people because it is easy to become desensitized to what happened. “”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.sky.com/story/donald-trump-urges-nato-countries-to-stop-shocking-russian-oil-purchases-to-end-ukraine-war-13429901 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos