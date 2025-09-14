



Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the rally in the Darrang D'Assam district. (Photo: Screengrab from video on x / @ pti_news) PM Modi Assam Visit the live updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that the government led by the Bharatiya Janata (BJP) party in Assam has corrected all the “ wrongs' 'of the Congress in the State, alleging that encroachbacks on farmers' land and on places of worship were carried out under the previous government of the Congress. “Since the formation of the NDA government led by the BJP, we have started to correct these wrongs and remove illegal complaints,” said Modi, saying that lakhs of field acres have been recovered from infiltrates in Assam under the management of the BJP, Pti reported. Modi also said that he had been painful on the insults of the Congress Party with regard to the winner of Bharat Ratna and the legendary singer-songwriter Bhupen Hazarika, alleging that the injuries inflicted by the former Indian Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru during the Chinese assault of 1962 on the inhabitants of Assam have not yet cured, the New Agency Pti reported. In 2019, the chief of Congress Mallikarjun Kharge had criticized Modi's government for awarding the prize to a singer instead of the spiritual leader Shivakumara Swami. Modi praised Assam as one of the fastest states in India, under the direction of the BJP, saying that it records a growth rate of around 13% in current times, press agency Pti reported. The story continues below this announcement Earlier, Modi unveiled projects worth 6,300 complaints in the Darrang district of Assam, press agency Pti reported. The projects include the Darrang Medical College with a nursing college and a GNM school in the city of Mangaldai, according to the officials. It also includes the 118.5 km long Road Road Road Road project, connecting the districts of Kamrup and Darrang to Assam and Ri Bhoi in Meghalaya, they said Pti. The Prime Minister will leave for Kolkata from Jorhat Airport on Sunday evening. Stay up to date with the last – Click here to follow us on Instagram Ie online media services pvt ltd

