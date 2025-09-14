Turkey fears that the Israel will target after a strike from Hamas in Qatar





An Israeli strike at a meeting of Hamas officials in Qatar threw a growing concern through Turkey that it could be the next target. The Turkish Defense Ministry spokesman, the counter-admiral, Zekki Akturk, warned ankara on Thursday that Israel would still extend her reckless attacks, as she did in Qatar, and would train the whole region, including her own country, in the event of a disaster. Israel and Turkey were once solid regional partners, but the links between countries encountered difficulties from the late 2000s and reached a hollow of all time above the war in Gaza launched by the attack led by October 7, 2023, in the south of Israel. Tensions also increased while the two countries have contributed to the influence in neighboring Syria since the fall of the government of Bashar al-Assads last year. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was a long -standing supporter of the Palestinian cause and the Palestinian militant group Hamas. The Turkish president criticized Israel, and in particular Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, with a strident rhetoric since the start of the Gaza War, accusing Israel of genocide and comparing Netanyahu to the Nazi chief Adolf Hitler. Hamas officials regularly visit Turkey and some have taken up residence there. Israel previously accused Turkey of allowing Hamas to plan attacks by its territory, as well as to carry out recruitment and fundraising. Erdogan is close to Qatar leaders and Turkey maintains strong military and commercial links with the emirate. He has to go to Qatar this weekend for an Arab and Muslim summit.

