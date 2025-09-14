The Indian Prime Minister Modi visits the state of manipur in difficulty in the northeast 2 years after ethnic clashes





The Indian Prime Minister of Manipur Narendra Modi paid his first visit to the state of manipur in difficulty on September 13 Since more than 250 people have been killed in ethnic clashes there in 2023 . Mr. Modis Visit is part of a three -day tour which also includes ASSAM, which borders Bangladesh and Bihar, the third most populated state with at least 130 million people. The Bihar is a key electoral battlefield before the surveys scheduled for October or November, the only state of the Hindi -language heart in the north of the Indias where the party M. Modis Bharatiya Janata (BJP) has never reigned alone. He is also the poorest, and Mr. Modi had to reveal investments worth 8 billion US dollars ($ 10.3 billion), a package that includes agricultural projects, rail links, road improvements and an airport terminal. Manipur in the northeast has been bitterly divided since May 2023, when violence broke out between the mainly The Hindu majority Meitei and the Kuki community largely Christian. Violence has also moved tens of thousands of people who still live in makeshift camps established by the government. In order to bring life back to Manipur, the government of India is making every effort, said Mr. Modi to a rally of thousands of people in Churachandpur, a city dominated by Kuki. I promise you today that I am with you. The government of India is with the people of Manipur, said Mr. Modi, while using all groups to take the path of peace to realize their dreams. Mr. Modi also had to contact a rally in Imphal, the capital dominated by Meitei of the State. The Prime Minister visited the state on the edge of Myanmar and 1,700 km from New Delhi in 2022. The nationalist leader Hindu inaugurated development projects worth more than $ 960 million, including five highways and a new police headquarters. Manipurs the former chief minister, Mn Biren Singh, of Mr. Modis BJP, resigned in February after criticizing that he had not stopped the bloodshed there. The state of nearly three million people has since been governed directly from New Delhi. The tensions between Meiteis and Kukis, rooted in competition for land and government jobs, have long simmered in the region. Rights defense groups accuse political leaders of having fueled the divisions for their own gain. AFP

