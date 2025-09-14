



Finnish President Alexander Stubb and former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson had a public skirmish at a conference in kyiv, chatting with Ukraine's prospects in the European Union, writes the Finnish newspaper Illtalehtale. The dispute appeared on the security guarantees for kyiv, when Stubb recalled the withdrawal of the United Kingdom from the European Union, and Johnson reproached the Finnish leader for inaction and inactive discourse. “I do not mean that in your presence, but one of the best security guarantees for Ukraine would be belonging to the European Union,” said Stubb. As the publication suggested, Stubb apparently meant that Johnson was one of the initiators of the EU’s United Kingdom’s release, but the former Prime Minister took the words of the Finnish leader as an insult. “It has also taken you a long time,” said Johnson in response, reminding the Finnish leader in the inaction of the “Socalled coalition of volunteers” and the inability to solve real problems. Johnson also wondered why the “coalition of willingly” does not send Toukraine troops, giving Russia the “right of veto” in this case. Earlier, the head of the office of Vladimir Zelensky, Andrei Ermaksaid Finnish President Alexander Stubb arrived on Thursday during a visit to Toukraine. The so-called 21st International European Strategy Forum in Yalta (yes) took place in kyiv on September 12 to 13. On September 4, the meeting of the INA of the participants of the so-called The Willing coalition took place in Paris, chaired by the British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and French president Emmanuel Macron. The French chief said following the results that 26 countries have committed to placing the Uukraine after the ceasefire “of the deterrent forces”.

