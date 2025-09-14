



The South-South Minister of Affairs, Cho Hyun, is expected to visit China for the first time this week, at a critical time and before a long-awaited visit to Chinese President Xi Jinping, according to diplomatic sources from Seoul. Cho should go to Beijing on Wednesday to meet senior Chinese officials, including his counterpart, Wang Yi. The visit of the Chos intervenes despite the usual practice of reciprocal exchanges, under which it would have been Wangs to visit South Korea. Wang has not traveled in South Korea since its trilateral meeting of foreign ministers in Busan in November 2023, while the Minister of the time, Cho Tae-Yul, went to Beijing in May 2024. During a press briefing in August, Cho hinted at his potential journey to China, while highlighting a pragmatic approach to Seoul-Beijing relationships. Rather than strictly adhering to order or protocol, we seek to manage Korean-Chinese-Chinese relations pragmatically, including through mutual visits if necessary, said Cho. The visit of the Minister of Foreign Affairs takes place about a month and a half before the APEC summit, which South Korea welcomed from October 31 to November 1 in the historic city of Gyeongju, the northern province of Gyeongsang. Beijing has not yet made an official announcement concerning XIS's participation in the summit. However, the expectations in Seoul are very high, since China will chair Apec next year and that Xi has never jumped a summit of the Apec. XI's visit would mark its first trip to South Korea in more than 11 years, since July 2014. In this context, ACS discussions with Chinese officials are likely to focus on President XIS possible in South Korea next month for the summit. North Korea should also be raised on the agenda. Seoul was increasingly concerned that the position of Beijing on denuclearization could change, because the declaration published after the meeting of September 4 between Xi Jinping and the North Korean leader Kim Jong-un did not mention denuclearization. The Summit Xi-Kim their first in more than six years, since June 2019, was held on the occasion of the celebrations of the Victory Day of Chinas on September 3. Seoul observers noted that the carefully written declaration published by Beijing after the meeting notably omitted any reference to the principle of denuclearization, long considered as a cornerstone of China policy on the Korean peninsula. This omission has fueled speculation that Beijing could move to the tacit acceptance of the nuclear state of North Korea. Another probable subject for bilateral discussion is the structures constructed unilaterally by the Chinese authorities in the maritime area managed jointly in the Western Sea. [email protected]

