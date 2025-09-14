Politics
President elected elected George Abaraonye disciplined for stimulating the death of Charlie Kirk
The elected president of the Société de Débat de l'Union Oxford Vanted will be disciplined for having celebrated the assassination of Charlie Kirk without heart, which he debated just a few months ago.
Oxford’s student George Abaraonye, who is the president of the historic club of the debate founded in 1823, applauded inverted when he heard that Kirk was killed by bullet and now faces the repercussions.
Charlie Kirk was shot, let Go, Abaraonye, 20, posted Whatsapp on Wednesday.
Charlie Kirk was fired on Loool, the depraved debate wrote on Instagram in another message.
The third year philosophy, the undergraduate policy and economy met Kirk and Debted face to face in Mayduring which the elected president appeared in the tracksuit pants and a T-shirt.
Abaraonye challenged Kirk to extend his assertions that the young generations of boys are negatively affected by broader culture, which reduces masculinity.
It is a very good faith, thank you, Kirk said to Abaraonye while they clashed on podiums.
The two came to recording the question of the question of infantilization of young men and toxic femininity, which suggested by Abarayone was a by-product of an oppressive system.
When asked what could contribute to happiness among men is, in part, “the opening to allow men to express themselves as they wish.
The expression of the abaraonyes of Glee on the death of Kirks, however, does not translate into his happiness.
The Oxford Student Union revealed on Saturday that the elected president will face his discipline for his inappropriate remarks but argued that he would not be rejected from his post, which was previously held by the Prime Ministers Boris Johnson and Tony Blair.
We emphasize that these are his personal opinions and not those of the Union, and they do not represent the values of our institution, said Oxford Union in a press release Posted on X.
Stay up to date on the set of conservative activist Charlie Kirk
The Oxford Union has always been one of the main defenders of freedom of expression. We will continue to defend freedom of expression in all its forms, indicates the declaration.
The group also said that even if it does not have the power to reject an elected president, they will examine the complaints filed against Abaraonye with the greatest gravity.
After the public reaction against his statements, Abaraonye apologized without enthusiasm, saying that he had reacted impulsively but could not help justify his depraved joy.
These words did not reflect my values, said Abaraonye, according to The guardian. At the same time, my reaction was shaped by the context of Mr. Kirks' own rhetorical words which often rejected or made fun of the suffering of others.
He then said Kirk made horrible and dehumanizing statements on the LGBTQ and Trans community and Hamas.
|
Sources
2/ https://nypost.com/2025/09/14/world-news/oxford-union-president-elect-george-abaraonye-disciplined-for-mocking-charlie-kirks-death/%3Futm_campaign%3Dnypost%26utm_medium%3Dreferral
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
